LIVE: Comeback? QLD score first through exceptional second half try to reduce NSW's lead to four

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of Game Two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

68min: NSW 16 QLD 12

Big moment in the game as Slater is taken out chasing the kick on the last tackle but he's taken out by Hayne and the refs don't see it! Replays show it's a clear penalty on NSW's 20m and could've been a game-changer. But that's sport. 12 to go.

66min: NSW 16 QLD 12

Pressure defused. Smith decides to run from the dummy on the last tackle, realises he's got no where to go, tries to kick and Woods pulls in the limp grubber. More odd choices on the last tackle.

65min: NSW 16 QLD 12

Queensland earns ANOTHER penalty after NSW are ruled offside for their kick on their last tackle. That gives QLD a set just 35m from the tryline. Is this their moment to strike?

62min: NSW 16 QLD 12

And once again QLD goes wide and once again Gagai is taken out of bounds. NSW has that plan figured out by the looks of things. Their scrum on their 30m coming up.

59min: NSW 16 QLD 12

Blues put a lot of pressure on again as their grubber on the last nearly earns another dropout but Slater ducks and weaves his way out of goal brilliantly. NSW blow it though with a strip on the very next tackle! QLD kick it downfield and it's a new set on their 40m.

57min: NSW 16 QLD 12

Hayne with another error near the tryline as he tries to tap the ball on for a quick pass but it sails out. QLD scrum on their 30m coming up.

56min: NSW 16 QLD 12

QLD DROPOUT! What a kick from Pearce. Blues don't make good yardage on their first set since QLD scores but Pearce gives himself some space on the last and he thumps it for the left corner. It goes over Gagai's head, he scrambles back but by the time he gets to the ball in-goal, NSW have arrived and wrap him up. Dropout on the way.

53min: NSW 16 QLD 12

QLD TRY! WHAT A RUN FROM MCGUIRE! He spins BETWEEN two NSW defenders on his 40m to break the line before fending a third blue jersey. He gets it to Cronk who works with Chambers and Gagai as they execute multiple wrap-arounds before Gagai dives in! There's a spark if they ever needed one!

50min: NSW 16 QLD 6

QLD are going back to that wide-attack that scored in the first half but Gagai is met with two defenders this time and he's dragged out. Brilliant defence from NSW again. They get a scrum on their 40m.

48min: NSW 16 QLD 6

QLD survive the set as the kick on the last tackle goes too deep and it's a 20m restart. They respond with a good set of their own but can't seem to decide what they want to do on the last tackle 20m from the tryline. Cronk puts up a half-hearted kick, it's swatted back, Thurston gets it, he tries a chip and Tedesco snags it on the full and makes some good metres in response.

45min: NSW 16 QLD 6

QLD DROPOUT! Smith tries a 40/20 to catch NSW offguard but Tedesco reads it and returns the kick for 20m. Some odd kicking choices from the Maroons tonight and it really is hurting them. To make matters worse, NSW responds with a 70m set and it's finished with a grubber that Slater has to take dead. Dropout coming.

42min: NSW 16 QLD 6

NSW come out firing early as their first set finishes with a high ball just outside QLD's goal. Multiple players in the air, it's off Hayne for a knock on! QLD starting their set close to their posts.

40min: NSW 16 QLD 6

Maloney gets us back underway. 40 minutes to earn a series win or 40 minutes to keep it alive. Which will we see?

HT: NSW 16 QLD 6

QLD NO TRY! THE NSW DEFENCE IS BACK! Two MASSIVE try-saving tackles in the final ten seconds to Trbojevic and Dugan stops QLD from scoring. Smith has a go at the line before the NSW interchange back rower somehow wraps him up. QLD go to the left wing as the hooter goes. Thurston skip passes to Morgan who goes for the line but Dugan slides in and holds him up! Simply brilliant. That's the first half and you'd have to think everything is going in NSW's favour tonight. Has QLD got an upset in them? We'll find out in 20min!

38min: NSW 16 QLD 6

NSW DROPOUT! Slater is smashed by Maloney but he gets the ball off before the contact. Thurston eventually gets it and grubbers for the in goal. It holds up, Tedesco grabs it and he's wrapped up in there. BIG chance coming up for QLD.

35min: NSW 16 QLD 6

The Maroons continue to hurt themselves. They get a great set to reach the Blues' 20m with two tackles in hand. They go to the left wing and it's knocked on! NSW make two strong hit ups for 20m and then QLD gives away a penalty for playing at the ball. Silly footy. NSW with a new set on halfway.

32min: NSW 16 QLD 6

How did NSW not score just then? Ball comes down the line to that dangerous left wing and Hayne and Morris have a two-on-one with Gagai but Hayne tries to go himself! Easy score for Morris if he draws and passes but maybe a bit of white line fever with this lead? Either way, he's tackled and taken out. QLD ball.

30min: NSW 16 QLD 6

A rare error for Thurston who kicks the ball out on the full on the last tackle! We'll come all the way back as NSW gets to start on halfway.

27min: NSW 16 QLD 6

NSW TRY! The Blues are in again just a couple plays after kickoff! Strong opening runs in the set get the Blues all the way to their 40m before Trbojevic catches the Maroons napping with an inside ball to Tedesco and Tedesco blitzes through the hole into open field. Slater comes up to get him but he's got Pierce inside. It's a simple draw and pass and Pierce streaks away untouched under the posts. Massive five minutes here for NSW!

24min: NSW 10 QLD 6

NSW TRY! Maloney gets a linebreak and he sets up Morris! Brilliant run from Maloney on the short, left side of the field and he gets inside Cronk to get into the backfield. Slater comes in to shut him down but he knows Morris is there to finish and flicks it to him. Morris dives in untouched. Maloney misses the conversion.

23min: NSW 6 QLD 6

Frizell blows NSW's attacking chance with a needless offload on the QLD 10m directly to QLD hands. But QLD don't do much with the set and the kick on the final tackle only reaches NSW's 40m.

22min: NSW 6 QLD 6

QLD DROPOUT! First drop out of the night as Maloney's grubber holds up well enough for the Maroons to have no other choice but take it dead.

20min: NSW 6 QLD 6

Big collisions coming left right and centre and eventually it pays off for NSW! QLD go the left wing on the fourth tackle and Morris gets Holmes clean and knocks the ball loose. QLD make matters worse as Smith is penalised straight away for being offside. NSW ball now on QLD's 30m.

17min: NSW 6 QLD 6

NSW are on the back foot and their try scorer looks a bit dazed after they let the kickoff bounce. Hayne recovers it and is SMOKED by Chambers! He's slow to get up and the ref gives him some time. It's not a great set after scoring. Only 32m and they thump it downfield.

15min: NSW 6 QLD 6

NSW TRY! Hayne Plane touches down in the left corner! QLD give away ANOTHER penalty early in the set so the Blues get 6 more chances from 10m out and they only need 4. They set up on the right before quick hands down the line catches QLD out on the left wing numbers-wise. It's an easy finish for Hayne. Maloney gets the extra two.

12min: NSW 0 QLD 6

NSW with an opportunity straight away to strike back as they get a penalty late in the set! Queensland hold on too long and it's a new NSW set on the QLD 20m.

11min: NSW 0 QLD 6

QLD TRY! Holmes dives in on debut! Queensland opt again for a sweeping play and they go right to left all the way to the wing and Holmes flies in untouched! They go upstairs to make sure he's in the field, the replays show he may have touched the line with his boot but it's insufficient evidence so the try counts! Thurston gets the extras!

8min: NSW 0 QLD 0

Things settling down now as the teams trade complete sets. NSW catching QLD offguard early here with quick runs off the play-the-ball for free metres. Gagai takes a high ball and runs it back for some good yards and Queensland gets another penalty! Maloney is penalised for tackling Slater off the ball! Now the Maroons suddenly have a new set on NSW 20m! BIG Attacking chance coming here!

5min: NSW 0 QLD 0

Maroons go wide early in their set as Slater looks to get into the game early. He's taken down on the left of the field. Maroons go back to the right, down the line all they way to the other wing with Gagai and Hayne wraps him up beautifully and shoves him out! What a tackle. NSW get a scrum on the third tackle on their 10m.

4min: NSW 0 QLD 0

And that beautiful work is undone! Blues go the short side on the last and Frizell is wrapped up quickly before anything can happen. QLD out and running, they get to their 40m early in the set and it's a penalty! 2-man strip. Queensland get a frest set on the Blues' 40m now.

2min: NSW 0 QLD 0

Massive opening for Aaron Woods and NSW. Woods breaks a tackle in the opening set to get some extra metres for the Blues and after the kick puts in a BIG hit for a knock-on early in the Maroons' opening set! NSW scrum 35m from the QLD line. First attacking opportunity and it hasn't even been 3 minutes.

KICKOFF

Queensland gets us underway through Smith's boot and Origin II is underway!

The teams are on the field and there is a roar from this 80,000 strong crowd. Queensland have some numbers here tonight but there is no denying the sea of blue surrounding the pitch.

PRE-GAME

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues. Source: Photosport

Cameron Smith says nothing will prepare Queensland's four rookies for their State of Origin debuts tonight, but the Blues think it's not just the rookies that will struggle.

But the Maroons captain says he will have a quiet word to settle them before Queensland looks to keep the series alive in tonight's Origin II in Sydney.

"I don't think the amount of work that you can do on the field or even watching State of Origin can prepare you mentally for the game," Smith said.

"You ask any debutant after they've played their first game and they say they couldn't believe how fast it was, how physical it was and how much intensity it is played at for the entire match.

"You can see in the body language when they're about to run out onto the field what they're feeling.

"Most games that I play in I usually have a quick little chat before we run out just to make sure that everyone's ready to go.

"I just want to make sure that their head space is right."

Maroons selectors wielded the axe following Queensland's record 28-4 game one loss in Brisbane, making seven changes - the biggest team shake up in 12 years.

Blues assistant coach John Cartwright is hoping the local conditions and NSW's vociferous home support will help the Blues secure their first State of Origin series since 2014.

Cartwright told reporters on the this morning the cold and wet conditions will not suit Queensland, who are desperate for a win to keep the series alive.

"It's going to be slippery and greasy, not perfect conditions for an open game, if we do everything right that may come into favour for us," he said.

With the Maroons at full strength, welcoming back Johnathan Thurston from injury and the recalled Billy Slater, he admitted it would be a tough clash at ANZ Stadium.

Cartwright hoped for a similar style of play to the victory at Suncorp, by keeping the ball in play and turning it into a "game of survival".

And with the help of home supporters he said NSW could put even more pressure on the visitors.

"Let's make it as tough as we can. As much noise we can, influence the decision making as much as we can and give them something to celebrate afterwards."

TEAMS

Andrew Fifita of NSW attacks during Game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league against Queensland. Source: Photosport

NSW: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

NSW Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

QLD: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Johnathan Thurston, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire