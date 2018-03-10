LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?

Follow all the action LIVE as the Warriors play their 2018 season opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the new 60,000 seater Perth Stadium.

Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors delivers an offload to his teammate Adam Blair during a NRL match against the Rabbitohs in Perth. Source: Photosport

Halftime: Souths 10-20 Warriors

40 mins: Fusitu'a!!! Johnson splits them and throws a wobbly pass to the Warriors right winger who picks it up and races to score on the right! That's halftime, kick to come. Hits the post, no goal.

39 mins: The Warriors drop it cold on attack, then Souths go the length of the field and seem to score in the left corner but it's been called back. Forward pass to an unmarked Jennings and the replay seems to suggest it was fine. The Warriors get lucky.

37 mins: A good set from the Warriors finishes with a nice little kick from Luke and the Warriors win a repeat set.

34 mins: Souths attack hard on the left, they had huge numbers and Inglis was there but they came in-field and make an error five from the Warriors line. Now the Warriors win a penalty.

33 mins: Papali'i drops it cold on the return, a rare error from the Warriors, under seven to play in the first half.

32 mins: Sam Lisone crashes over but the ref says no try and we're going to the bunker. An awesome pass by new recruit Blake Green, a short ball, and the video ref says TRY! Big Sam's first NRL try. Johnson nails a good kick from left to right.

32 mins: The Warriors win a penalty bringing the ball back. A chance to catch their breath and Warriors go onto attack.

30 mins: Approaching the half hour, Luke makes a half-break for the Warriors but Johnson's kick is well defused by Souths.

28 mins: The Warriors give away penalty number 7, but Alex Johnstone drops it cold.

26 mins: So it was another penalty conceded that led to the Souths try, and the warriors give away another. Warriors losing the penalty battle 6-1.

24 mins: Souths score! They shift it left to right, an overlap and the Warriors cover can't stop Richard Kennar. Adam Reynolds misses.

23 mins: The Warriors are going back-and-forth here before Harris gives away a penalty and Souths surge onto attack.

21 mins: A safe set for the Warriors from the re-start as we head to the 20 minute mark.

19 mins: Fusitu'a! New recruit, Johnson to Tohu Harris, a lovely draw and pass and Fusitu'a is over one-handed in the right corner. Johnson misses.

17 mins: A great run from Gavet from the re-start and they win a penalty and launch onto attack.

16 mins: The Warriors have scored an amazing try!!! Kata catches Johnson's bomb and Isaiah Papali'i has crashed over off the pass.

Adam Blair was the link man, a lovely short inside pass and Johnson converts. And a welcome breather for the Warriors forwards.

14 mins: The Rabbits drop the ball when a try seemed likely, Sam Burgess the culprit, and Warriors survive.

13 mins: Another penalty against the Warriors, on the fourth tackle, Warriors forwards are getting obver-run here. Souths surge again.

10 mins: TRY Souths! Home side run it on the last and Cody Walker goes over on the right. Penalties are killing the Warriors early, they've conceded three in the opening 10.

9 mins: Souths are eating up the middle of the field and the Warriors give away a fifth tackle penalty. They are on the attack.

6 mins: Wow! Inglis is free on the right, Blake Green rushed up and nothing can stop Inglis ...except Tuivasa-Sheck! Front on, right on the goal line, right corner, commentators reckon that might end up being the try-saver of the season! It was sensational and the Warriors are really up here.

A good set off the back has the warriors deep inside the Rabbits half.

4 mins: Ligi Sao with a big charge into the South Sydney 20, but Ken Maumalo is bundled out over the left-wing touch. Warriors looking solid early on a hot afternoon in Perth.

Now the Warriors give away a penalty and the Rabbits are 30 metres out.

2 mins: We're underway, and the Warriors are rucking it up to halfway.

Pre-match

The Warriors are trying to break several unwanted streaks against the South Sydney, in tonight's MRL opener in Perth.

Adam Blair Source: Photosport

The Warriors have lost all 10 matches they've ever played in Perth, and they've also lost their last six to the Rabbitohs.

The Warriors also lost their last nine matches to end 2017.

They enter tonight without pack leader Simon Mannering but with a bunch of new faces from off-season recruitment.

In al, seven players are making their Warriors debuts tonight.

Warriors side to face South Sydney tonight:

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c)

2. David Fusitu'a

3. Peta Hiku

4. Solomone Kata

5. Ken Maumalo

6. Blake Green

7. Shaun Johnson

8. James Gavet

9. Issac Luke

10. Adam Blair

11. Isaiah Papali'i

12. Tohu Harris

13.Ligi Sao

Interchange