LIVE: Can Thurston save Queensland? NSW look to wrap up State of Origin series with Game 2 in Sydney

Game Two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

2min: NSW 0 QLD 0

Massive opening for Aaron Woods and NSW. Woods breaks a tackle in the opening set to get some extra metres for the Blues and after the kick puts in a BIG hit for a knock-on early in the Maroons' opening set! NSW scrum 35m from the QLD line. First attacking opportunity and it hasn't even been 3 minutes.

KICKOFF

Queensland gets us underway through Smith's boot and Origin II is underway!

The teams are on the field and there is a roar from this 80,000 strong crowd. Queensland have some numbers here tonight but there is no denying the sea of blue surrounding the pitch.

PRE-GAME

Cameron Smith says nothing will prepare Queensland's four rookies for their State of Origin debuts tonight, but the Blues think it's not just the rookies that will struggle.

But the Maroons captain says he will have a quiet word to settle them before Queensland looks to keep the series alive in tonight's Origin II in Sydney.

"I don't think the amount of work that you can do on the field or even watching State of Origin can prepare you mentally for the game," Smith said.

"You ask any debutant after they've played their first game and they say they couldn't believe how fast it was, how physical it was and how much intensity it is played at for the entire match.

"You can see in the body language when they're about to run out onto the field what they're feeling.

"Most games that I play in I usually have a quick little chat before we run out just to make sure that everyone's ready to go.

"I just want to make sure that their head space is right."

Maroons selectors wielded the axe following Queensland's record 28-4 game one loss in Brisbane, making seven changes - the biggest team shake up in 12 years.

Blues assistant coach John Cartwright is hoping the local conditions and NSW's vociferous home support will help the Blues secure their first State of Origin series since 2014.

Cartwright told reporters on the this morning the cold and wet conditions will not suit Queensland, who are desperate for a win to keep the series alive.

"It's going to be slippery and greasy, not perfect conditions for an open game, if we do everything right that may come into favour for us," he said.

With the Maroons at full strength, welcoming back Johnathan Thurston from injury and the recalled Billy Slater, he admitted it would be a tough clash at ANZ Stadium.

Cartwright hoped for a similar style of play to the victory at Suncorp, by keeping the ball in play and turning it into a "game of survival".

And with the help of home supporters he said NSW could put even more pressure on the visitors.

"Let's make it as tough as we can. As much noise we can, influence the decision making as much as we can and give them something to celebrate afterwards."

TEAMS

NSW: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

NSW Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

QLD: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Johnathan Thurston, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire