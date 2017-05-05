LIVE: Can Kiwis take down the Kangaroos in last ever Anzac Test?

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this international rugby league Test match between the Kiwis and the Kangaroos from GIO Stadium, Canberra.

39 mins: NZ 0 AUS 24

Taumalolo goes close for the Kiwis but he loses the ball! Trbojevic snatches the loose ball for the Kangaroos.

38 mins: NZ 0 AUS 24

Australia going for another try before the break now, before Sam Thaiday loses the ball in the tackle. Kiwis scrum.

36 mins: NZ 0 AUS 24

Australia go close on the fourth tackle, Thurston puts a kick through on the last, Mannering misses it completely. It hits the upright before Frizell pounces for another Kangaroos try. Sloppy from the Kiwis. Thurston with the kick from right in front, he's got it easily.

34 mins: NZ 0 AUS 18

The Kiwis trying to work their way back upfield now, they can't concede any more before the break if they've got any hope of turning this game around.

32 mins: NZ 0 AUS 18

Gillett breaks through the Kiwis' line now! He gets the pass away to Ferguson who sprints away to grab another for Australia! The referee wants to check with the bunker, has Ferguson stayed in? He's gone out! The Kiwis get lucky there. No try.

30 mins: NZ 0 AUS 18

TRY! Sam Thaiday cuts straight through the Kiwis line. Chambers gets the ball from the next play and he dances over to score another for Australia! Tapau and Blair miss the tackle that allows the Kangaroos over again. Thurston with the kick, he's got it.

27 mins: NZ 0 AUS 12

Tuivasa-Sheck goes close but is is held up in goal! Ten metre restart for the Kiwis. Johnson finds Rapana with a clever tap, Rapana scores! Or has he? The referee deems it a forward pass. The Kiwis' attacking effort amounts to nothing.

25 mins: NZ 0 AUS 12

The Kiwis with another set after a penalty, Johnson puts a kick through on the last. Proctor can't get there, but he does make the tackle to force another dropout. Good pressure from the Kiwis.

22 mins: NZ 0 AUS 12

Packer fet's the Kiwis close on the fourth tackle. Foran puts a kick through on the last tackle, Holmes kicks the ball dead to force a dropout.

21 mins: NZ 0 AUS 12

Cameron Smith with a massive kick downfield from the next set. Tuivasa-Sheck fields at the back cleans up. Josh Dugan gives away a penalty for the Kiwis.

18 mins: NZ 0 AUS 12

The Kiwis spine combine to give Rapana the ball, he's tackled short of the line, the Kiwis recycle the ball, but Ferguson intercepts! Blake Ferguson runs the length of the field to score the Kangaroos' second try of the night. Thurston with another kick, and it's good! Kangaroos double their lead.

16 mins: NZ 0 AUS 6

Johnson puts a kick through on the last tackle, Thurston gets back in goal and pats the ball away for a Kangaroos dropout.

14 mins: NZ 0 AUS 6

Fifita knocks on from the next kick off! Scrum to the Kiwis now in a brilliant position.

13 mins: NZ 0 AUS 6

TRY! The next set sees Australia with another good opportunity. Thurston kicks on the last, Dugan manages to soar above the Kiwis defence and put the ball down and score. Referee wants to check with the bunker. It's all good, Kangaroos break the deadlock in Canberra. Thurston lines up the kick, he's got it with no trouble.

12 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The Kangaroos throw the ball around, Thurston and Cronk put Boyd away, who passes back in to Holmes who loses the ball in the tackle! Both sides playing well early on, still no score.

10 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Kieran Foran's bought down in goal after a good set from the Kangaroos, line dropout for the Kiwis now.

9 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Shaun Johsnon steps through the Kangaroos line! He gets an offload away to Rapana, he puts a kick through but there's too much on it, the ball goes dead. Good start so far from the Kiwis.

7 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

Rapana goes on a darting run before being bought down by two defenders, Mannering gets the ball next tackle and makes another strong run. Kieran Foran kicks on the last, Will Chambers takes it to keep the Kangaroos safe.

4 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The Kiwis waste their first real attacking chance. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck stabs a kick through that none of the Kiwis can get to before it goes out of play.

2 mins: NZ 0 AUS 0

The Kangaroos kick deep at the end of their first set. The Kiwis field it and Taumalolo makes a strong run. Valentine Holmes loses the ball in the tackle to give the Kiwis a scrum 40m out.

KICK OFF: NZ 0 AUS 0

We're away! The Kiwis kick off to get things started in Canberra.

10:04pm

Kick off just moments away here in Canberra, Jesse Bromwich leads one final team huddle after the haka.

10:02pm

The anthems are done and dusted, now for the haka.

9:58pm

Jesse Bromwich leads the Kiwis out onto the field. Cameron Smith and the Kangaroos are out next. The anthems of New Zealand and Australia will be played now.

9:55pm

Both sides back in the sheds after their pre game warm-ups. They'll get the final messages from their coaches before coming back out for kick off. A steady crowd building up in Canberra.

PRE MATCH

After losing 34-8 the last time these two sides met in the Four Nations final at Anfield in 2016, the Kiwis come into this fixture with what on paper appears to be their strongest line up for a number of years.

The all-Warriors spine of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke will be looking to replicate their club form on the international stage, while the return of barnstorming prop Russell Packer has many across the ditch shaking in their boots.

The Kangaroos will be sweating on the fitness of superstar five-eighth Johnathan Thurston, who comes into this fixture under an injury cloud, with a calf strain troubling the North Queensland captain for the past few weeks.

This could be the last time we see the two sides meet in the traditional Anzac Test, with the Australian Rugby League deeming not enough room in the calendar to accomodate this fixture from 2018 onwards.



TEAMS

Kiwis: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Dallin Watene Zelezniak, 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Dean Whare, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Jesse Bromwich (c), 9. Issac Luke, 10. Russell Packer, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Simon Mannering, 13. Jason Taumalolo.

Reserves: 14. Adam Blair, 15. Martin Tapau, 16. Kenny Bromwich, 17. Kodi Nikorima.

Kangaroos: 1. Darius Boyd, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Will Chambers, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Johnathan Thurston, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. David Klemmer, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Trent Merrin.