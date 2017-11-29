LIVE: Can England upset the Kangaroos to claim Rugby League World Cup glory?

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Rugby League World Cup final between the Kangaroos and England at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

11min: AUS 0-0 ENG

ENG DROPOUT! First goalline dropout of the game and it's thanks to a brain explosion from Watkins. Cronk's kick on the last is short and Watkins is the only one to contest but he pads it back to no one and England are fotced to put the ball down. Finals pressure, maybe?

10min: AUS 0-0 ENG

And here's our first scuffle of the night! Cam Smith is taken high and the Kangaroos come flying in to back their skipper up. England respond and it takes a minute to break up. Josh McGuire is put on notice for being the first to retaliate. Aus penalty gives them a new set 20m out. Big set coming up here.

9min: AUS 0-0 ENG

England survive as Widdop scoops up the grubber on the last. They only make 21m on the following set but Gale sends a thumping kick down field on the last. Perfectly weighted and Gagai is forced to try and run it out and only gets 5m back into field.

7min: AUS 0-0 ENG

There's the first error of the night and it's England who make it. Dropped cold on the AUS 40m so that'll be a scrum and good starting point for an Aussie attack. Can the Kangaroos make an eary chance here?

4min: AUS 0-0 ENG

Both teams just feeling each other out at the moment. Nothing fancy, just good, hard hit ups finished with territory-gaining kicks. Aussie look to be making easier metres early though.

2min: AUS 0-0 ENG

First sets for both sides out of the way and James Graham already looking worse for wear. Took the first run up after kick off and met a wall of green. Was very slow to get up. No errors though and both teams' kicks pin the fullbacks inside the 10m.

KICKOFF

The anthems are done. She's a stunning night in Brizzy. Aussie gets us going. The Final is underway!

PRE-GAME

England's hopes of upsetting the Kangaroos in tonight's Rugby League World Cup final have been dealt a huge blow after skipper Sean O'Loughlin ruled himself out with a quadricep injury.

Sam Burgess takes over as skipper in a middle-forward role at Suncorp Stadium, with Ben Currie starting on the edge and utility Jonny Lomax added to the bench.

O'Loughlin is the second key player coach Wayne Bennett has lost in a week, following star hooker Josh Hodgson's torn ACL in their semi-final win over Tonga.

Burgess, who led England in last year's Four Nations tournament, said it was bittersweet to be handed the reins in the circumstances but declared his team had "an unbelievable opportunity to do something special".

"It's unfortunate for Sean. He's been a huge part of our success this campaign (and) over the last 12 months as well," Burgess said.

"Obviously it's a huge loss, I'm really disappointed for Sean and Josh. Not many people are talking about Josh as well.

"What he's brought to the England side over the past 3-4 years has been fantastic. We'll lose two senior boys, great players."

Burgess said he enjoyed the responsibility of leading his country.

"It's a job I don't take lightly. I love being in this position. I don't think it gets much better than World Cup final as well. It'll be a special moment," he said.

"Sean's been the captain the whole tournament and to take the captaincy in this situation can be bittersweet but when the time comes tomorrow, all those feelings will be gone."

The international tournament is Burgess' third in four years, including his mixed stint for England in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup.

He was also part of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, when England were knocked out in the semi-finals stage by New Zealand.

"We got out of the group stages (this time), which does help. The 2013 World Cup was pretty tough losing in the semis. We've come a step further this time. I think we deserve to be here," he said.

"Now we're here, we've got an unbelievable opportunity as a group to do something special.

"What we've already created is fantastic but we're still one job off doing what we came here to do."

TEAMS

AUS: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Dane Gagai, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Josh Dugan, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Cameron Smith, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire

AUS Interchange: 14 Wade Graham, 15 Jordan McLean, 16 Reagan Cambell-Gillard, 17 Tyson Frizell

ENG: 1. Gareth Widdop 2. Jermaine McGillvary 3. Kallum Watkins 4. John Bateman 5. Ryan Hall 6. Kevin Brown 7. Luke Gale 8. Chris Hill 9. James Roby 10. James Graham 16. Ben Currie 12. Elliot Whitehead 11. Sam Burgess