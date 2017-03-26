LIVE: Bulldogs make it a six-point game as Warriors caught napping by Faitala-Mariner

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's NRL round 16 clash between the New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs from Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

64min: WAR 14 BUL 8

WAR NO TRY! Maumalo looks to be in for his second but refs want to check he's onside for Johnson's grubber. The awkward kick nutmegs Holland and all Maumalo has to do is scoop it up and dive over. But the refs see it as offisde and the Bunker overturns the call! Bulldogs penalty on their 10m.

62min: WAR 14 BUL 8

The tug-of-war appears to be taking its toll as Roache kicks on the last and only Johnson chases! It's a great kick but Hopoate gets around the outside of Johnson for extra metres. His great work is ruined by Graham though who adds to the handling errors with a knock on on his 30m! Warriors with a rare attacking chance with this scrum in the second half.

60min: WAR 14 BUL 8

BUL NO TRY! The Bunker is called in after a scrappy final tackle sees a grubber catch RTS by surprise and Eastwood dives with him to score. He definitely beat RTS but the replays show he's knocked it on! It's so close but no cigar for the big boy! Warriors get a restart on their 20.

57min: WAR 14 BUL 8

Fun fact. After 57 minutes the Warriors and Bulldogs are locked neck-and-neck in the tackle count - 257 each. Warriors kick on the last and Hopoate grabs it before he's brought down on his 10m. This game is right back to being a tug-of-war.

55min: WAR 14 BUL 8

BUL TRY! Refs go upstairs to check it but there's no doubts there. Warriors caught napping as Faitala-Mariner bowls through FIVE Warriors defenders to score! Unbelievable determination as he ducks and weaves and pumps those legs.

52min: WAR 14 BUL 2

And now the Bulldogs lose it cold! What a shocker! Warriors get a scrum on their 20. They go left and it's floated pass to Maumalo he wasn't expecting and it goes out! What's going on down there? Bulldogs BACK with the ball on the Warriors 40m.

50min: WAR 14 BUL 2

Bulldogs get a breakthrough as Fusitu'a knocks it on cold on his 20. No reason to drop it there. Bulldogs back to 13 and they have an attacking chance here. NEED to score if they want a chance.

49min: WAR 14 BUL 2

Teams trading sets now as the Warriors look to earn territory again while the Bulldogs look to just survive a few more minutes until Jackson returns. RTS gets a slow kick from Mbye and he's pinned down inside the Warriors 10m.

46min: WAR 14 BUL 2

Weather really haunting both teams as Bulldogs cough it up straight away in return. Elliot lost hit and he looks like he wanted to milk a head high tackle but refs arent looking. Warriors scrum just inside their half.

45min: WAR 14 BUL 2

Good run from Gavet is ruined as a big one-on-one stop sees Hingano pop the ball loose! Bulldogs get a scrum on their 40.

42min: WAR 14 BUL 2

WAR TRY! What a start for the Warriors! Big credit to Mannering who makes 20m on a barnstorming run in the set to set them up. Warriors go right on the last tackle 10m from the line to Johnson. He dummies and drops it onto the boot for a sneaky grubber. PERFECT weight on it and Ayshford glides through the flat-footed Bulldogs to dive on it over the chalk.

40min: WAR 8 BUL 2

Back underway as the Warriors kick things off. Assistant coach Stacey Jones confirms Luke is done for the night.

HT: WAR 8 BUL 2

BUL YELLOW! Big final minute for the Warriors as they snag two points at the hooter for a penalty and the Bulldogs lose Jackson for 10 minutes in the process. Roache makes a brilliant linebreak after receiving an offload from Mannering. He gets through into the backfield, finds Johnson but Johnson is taken down by Jackson. There are no Bulldogs defenders around to stop a try if it's a quick play-the-ball so he deliberately lies all over Johnson. Pretty obvious binning there. It saves a try, but it costs them 10 minutes of a man down to start the second half and lets the lead stretch to a converted try as Johnson slots the kick from 20m out.

It's been a sloppy first half for both teams but that minute alone may have just swung it to Warriors in a big way. We'll be back soon with the second half.

38min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Warriors survive as the Bulldogs' game of hot potato ends in a knock on on the Warriors 10.

37min: WAR 6 BUL 2

WAR DROPOUT! Bulldogs could get one last chance before the half after they force RTS to punch the grubber on the last dead.

36min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Bad to worse for the Warriors as Johnson throws another wild pass and it ruins all momentum on the set. That's followed up by the news Luke's injury is a dislocated shoulder so he's done for the night.

34min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Good news for the Warriors though is RTS earns a penalty after a fearless take results in the Bulldogs holding onto him too long at the tackle. They're then penalised 10m for back chat. New set on the Bulldogs 40. ANOTHER penalty for the Warriors. So now they have a new set just 20m away!

33min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Luke is off. It's hard to tell whether it's shoulder or wrist as he's just holding his arm at a 90 degree angle and replays don't show a lot of awkwardness anywhere. His face showed a lot of discomfort though.

30min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Johnson flings a skip pass into the third row of the grand stand as the Warriors try to attack on the right wing. There's our answer. Bulldogs scrum on their 20.

29min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Warriors have another attacking chance after the Bulldogs lose the ball playing it. It's going to be a scrum just inside the Bulldogs 30. Right in the middle of the field. What can Johnson do?

26min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Bulldogs continue to attack down the left wing but they can't make it stick with the final pass going forward! Warriors get a scrum on their 20.

24min: WAR 6 BUL 2

RTS saves the day with a great darting run from the in-goal. Bulldogs grubber on the last on the left wing but the Warriors fullback is there to scoop it up and scurry over the line!

23min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Johnson has it on the last and he tries a low-banana kick (best way to describe that really) and Mannering's there but he can't hold on! Doesn't help the Warriors are penalised two tackles later for a dangerous tackle from Mannering and Luke. Bulldogs with a new set on the Warriors' 40m.

21min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Nice idea from Luke who hunts for a 40/20 spotting no one deep for the Bulldogs but the bounce doesn't help him. However the Warriors do get the ball two tackles later after Klemmer drops one cold on his 30! Warriors with a good attacking chance from this scrum.

19min: WAR 6 BUL 2

Looks like there's some confidence issues for the Warriors' back three as they let Reynold's high ball on the last tackle bounce! RTS eventually gets it in but there's negative metres as a result.

16min: WAR 6 BUL 2

WAR TRY! MAUMALO WITH A SOLO BEAUTY! Warriors get it to him with a bit of space on the left wing. He steps inside one tackler on the Warriors 30 and a second tackler comes in to shut him down but no one holds on! He's back up and running. Fends off Reynolds sweeping in to grab him before running away down the left sideline. Just Hopoate coming across to beat, he steps inside him. TRY TIME!

13min: WAR 0 BUL 2

And in their first set after giving away points the Warriors cough it up again as Matulino drops it cold on half way mid-set. Bulldogs scrum coming up.

10min: WAR 0 BUL 2

BUL TWO! Doggies are first on the board after Ayshford is penalised for holding on too long in the tackle. It's only 10 metres out but the Bulldogs opt for the sure two points instead of the risky four.

8min: WAR 0 BUL 0

OH NO! There's that wet surface we were worried about! Mbye keeps his kick on the last tackle low and it's to Nicoll-Klokstad. He tries to regather the bouncy ball and knocks it on cold! Bulldogs scrum on the Warriors 10 coming up.

6min: WAR 0 BUL 0

Doggies survive a scary few minutes after a horrid dropkick lets the Warriors start their set just 20m from the tryline. They go wide to Nicoll-Klokstad on the third tackle, he carves in but he's held up! Great defence! Johnson gets it on the last, he grubbers, it sits up perfect but no one's chasing! Mbye scampers out of the in-goal.

4min: WAR 0 BUL 0

BUL DROPOUT! Great opening from the Warriors who's early domination in territory leads to Hopoate getting trapped in the goal. Clever kick on the last from RTS. Floats it from the Doggies' 30. It sits perfect in the goal and the Canterbury fullback can't do anything but get tackled.

2min: WAR 0 BUL 0

Teams feel each other out in their opening minutes as Johnson finishes a 40m set from the Warriors with a kick to pin the Bulldogs near their 20. Bulldogs respond with a 40m set of their own but an average kick from Reynolds let RTS get a good carry to reply.

KICKOFF

Bulldogs kick things off and we're underway at Mt Smart!

The rain seems to be holding off here despite light spells of drizzle throughout the day in Auckland. It could still spell a slippery surface but we'll have to see once the game starts.

PRE-GAME

Bunty Afoa makes a run against the Bulldogs Source: Photosport

Kieran Foran has been ruled out of the Warriors' crunch NRL clash with Canterbury, robbing Josh Reynolds of a showdown with the man who is to assume his Bulldogs' No.6 jumper next year.

Foran has succumbed to a quad injury, replaced by Ata Hingano in Stephen Kearney's game-day 19-man squad which will take on Foran's future NRL club on Friday night at Mt Smart Stadium.

Foran's impending arrival at Belmore coincided with Reynolds taking up a rich four-year deal with the Wests Tigers, with the fiery playmaker stung at having to leave his junior club.

The showdown had promised plenty of feeling however it has been robbed of its headline act.

The Bulldogs will be without winger Brett Morris, who has failed to recover from knee and rib niggles suffered in State of Origin II, while Josh Jackson and David Klemmer are possibilities to back up.

The game shapes as key for both the Warriors (11th) and Bulldogs (12th) with the winner to remain two points outside the top eight and the loser to drop to four points behind eighth place.

The Origin period has traditionally been the Warriors' time to shine and coinciding with them rocketing up into finals contention.

According to Fox Sports Stats, the Warriors' winning percentage during Origin over the past five seasons has doubled compared to the rest of the year.

Since 2013, the Warriors have won at 37.74 per cent before the Origin player drain sets in and at 26.67 per cent, post Origin III.

In the period that includes the week before Origin I up until the end of the interstate series, they have won at 74.07 per cent - or 20 of 27 matches.

Their winning rate during Origin is the best in the competition, however they are ranked 15th -- only ahead of Newcastle -- for pre-Origin wins and 16th for post-Origin wins.

At a time of year when most sides must do without their best players, the Warriors (apart from Jacob Lillyman, Origin 1, 2017) have lost no players to Queensland or NSW duty.

"Over the last few years, it definitely has been (the period when the Warriors make a charge) and they're a quality team and they don't have any guys in Origin this game," Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman said.

"They're going to be full strength. It's a big game for both teams.

"We're concentrating on ourselves, it's huge for us considering and that is where we sit on this ladder - we need to win this game."

The Warriors have failed to make the top eight in the past five years and gone through three coaches in that time.

TEAMS

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 3. Blake Ayshford 4. David Fusitua 5. Ken Maumalo 22. Mafoa'aeata Hingano 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Jacob Lillyman 9. Issac Luke 10. Ben Matulino 11. Bodene Thompson 12. Ryan Hoffman 13. Simon Mannering

WAR Interchange (from): 14. Nathaniel Roache 15. Sam Lisone 16. Albert Vete 17. Bunty Afoa 18. James Gavet 21. Ligi Sao

BUL: 1. William Hopoate 20. Kerrod Holland 3. Josh Morris 4. Chase Stanley 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Moses Mbye 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. James Graham 11. Josh Jackson 12. Adam Elliot 13. David Klemmer