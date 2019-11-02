LIVE: Australia lead Tonga in Auckland in a tight first half of footy

Welcome 1 NEWS NOW'S Live updates of the third game of the triple header at Eden Park between Tonga invitational and Australia.

AUSTRALIA 12-10 TONGA

47 mins: Staggs can't convert.

45 mins: Try to Jennings! Tonga again come down the left and they find heaps of space and the Roos can't deny Jennings.

44 mins: Staggs has gone over the line but looks to have been held up, we'll go upstairs for confirmation. More htan a hint of a high shot from Tedesco, who combined with DCE to stop the try. Penalty against the Roos. Decent argument for a penalty try there you'd think.

Half-time: Australia hold a one try lead against a stacked Tonga side. Tonga starting the game really strong but making crucial mistakes on attack to hand ball back to Australia.

38 min: Tonga get a penalty for strip by the Aussie side. Tonga get a chance to get out of trouble and try sparking something in the enemy half.

33 min: Another mistake by Tonga has given the kangaroos another set in their half to attack. Mistakes creeping into Tonga's game.

31 min: Kangaroos go bang bang! Another chance to attack in the Tongan half, Paul Vaughan comes up with a try near the post. The prop charging through a hole left open by the Tongan defensive line.

Michell Converts.

30 min: Sione Katoa giving away a penalty for a high tackle to give Aussie another chance to attack in enemy half.

27 min: It just took one set from the clinical Aussie side, Payne Hass with a brilliant run across the field finding Jack Wighton on the side who beats four players to slam the ball down.

Mitchell converts.

25 min: Tonga give away the penalty for holding on to long in a tackle. Kangaroos get a chance to attack after defending for the last 15 minutes.

20 min TRY: TONGA! Will Hopoate opens the scoring for the Tongans with a repeat set coming their way. Hopoate gets the ball from dummy half and crashes his way over.

Kotoni Staggs converts.

18 min: Mitchell shuts down a play from Tonga on the last with a stopping tackle on Fusitua. Fusitua just caught due to a poor option of pass from Konrad Hurrell.

14 min: Cameron Munster throws a forward pass to Teddy which gives Tonga a scrum in enemy half to attack.

10 min: Kangaroos turning defence into attack straight away with a trade mark run by Latrell Mitchell who then finds James Tedesco to gain 60 metres on the first play of their set.

9 min: Tonga get a penalty and get a chance to kick themselves into the Aussie side to attack.

8 min: Kangaroos are applying the pressure on attack but Tonga equal to the task on defence with big shots. Tonga shut down a attacking raid from the Aussie.

3 min: Good shift of the ball by Tonga all most saw a try to big winger David Fusitua, but the previous pass is called forward. Aussie get a scrum on their 20 metre line.

1 min: BANG! Michael Jennings hammers Nick Cotric and takes him out of the field to get his side a scrum deep in Aussie's half.

7:44pm: Its on! Tonga kick the ball off through Lolohea and Australia get the first use of the ball.

7:41pm: The national anthems are done and now the Tongan side lay the challenge! With a Sipi Tau!

Preview: Both teams are coming off wins last week with the Tongans getting home against GB Lions in Hamilton and the Kangaroos beating trans-tasman rivals New Zealand in Wollongong.

Last year, the Kangaroos got the victory at Mt Smart and this time Tonga will be out for vengeance.