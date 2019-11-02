LIVE: Australia lead Tonga in Auckland in a tight first half of footy

Welcome 1 NEWS NOW'S Live updates of the third game of the triple header at Eden Park between Tonga invitational and Australia.
AUSTRALIA 12-10 TONGA
47 mins: Staggs can't convert.
45 mins: Try to Jennings! Tonga again come down the left and they find heaps of space and the Roos can't deny Jennings.
44 mins: Staggs has gone over the line but looks to have been held up, we'll go upstairs for confirmation. More htan a hint of a high shot from Tedesco, who combined with DCE to stop the try. Penalty against the Roos. Decent argument for a penalty try there you'd think.
Half-time: Australia hold a one try lead against a stacked Tonga side. Tonga starting the game really strong but making crucial mistakes on attack to hand ball back to Australia.
38 min: Tonga get a penalty for strip by the Aussie side. Tonga get a chance to get out of trouble and try sparking something in the enemy half.
33 min: Another mistake by Tonga has given the kangaroos another set in their half to attack. Mistakes creeping into Tonga's game.
31 min: Kangaroos go bang bang! Another chance to attack in the Tongan half, Paul Vaughan comes up with a try near the post. The prop charging through a hole left open by the Tongan defensive line.
Michell Converts.
30 min: Sione Katoa giving away a penalty for a high tackle to give Aussie another chance to attack in enemy half.
27 min: It just took one set from the clinical Aussie side, Payne Hass with a brilliant run across the field finding Jack Wighton on the side who beats four players to slam the ball down.
Mitchell converts.
25 min: Tonga give away the penalty for holding on to long in a tackle. Kangaroos get a chance to attack after defending for the last 15 minutes.
20 min TRY: TONGA! Will Hopoate opens the scoring for the Tongans with a repeat set coming their way. Hopoate gets the ball from dummy half and crashes his way over.
Kotoni Staggs converts.
18 min: Mitchell shuts down a play from Tonga on the last with a stopping tackle on Fusitua. Fusitua just caught due to a poor option of pass from Konrad Hurrell.
14 min: Cameron Munster throws a forward pass to Teddy which gives Tonga a scrum in enemy half to attack.
10 min: Kangaroos turning defence into attack straight away with a trade mark run by Latrell Mitchell who then finds James Tedesco to gain 60 metres on the first play of their set.
9 min: Tonga get a penalty and get a chance to kick themselves into the Aussie side to attack.
8 min: Kangaroos are applying the pressure on attack but Tonga equal to the task on defence with big shots. Tonga shut down a attacking raid from the Aussie.
3 min: Good shift of the ball by Tonga all most saw a try to big winger David Fusitua, but the previous pass is called forward. Aussie get a scrum on their 20 metre line.
1 min: BANG! Michael Jennings hammers Nick Cotric and takes him out of the field to get his side a scrum deep in Aussie's half.
7:44pm: Its on! Tonga kick the ball off through Lolohea and Australia get the first use of the ball.
7:41pm: The national anthems are done and now the Tongan side lay the challenge! With a Sipi Tau!
Preview: Both teams are coming off wins last week with the Tongans getting home against GB Lions in Hamilton and the Kangaroos beating trans-tasman rivals New Zealand in Wollongong.
Last year, the Kangaroos got the victory at Mt Smart and this time Tonga will be out for vengeance.
Earlier today in the triple header Fiji beat Samoa 44-18 and the Kiwis beat England 12-8.