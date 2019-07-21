LIVE: All Blacks being made to work in tough season opener against Argentina

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Rugby Championship clash between the All Blacks and Argentina, from Buenos Aires.

7:45am: 78 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Argentina scrum after Ennor knocks on inside the Pumas' 22. Ezcurra feeds, free kick as the All Blacks drive early. All Blacks lineout, Jacobson takes. The All Blacks go to the backs, but Laumape knocks on. Argentina can counter, but they knock on too.

7:41am: 74 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Braydon Ennor does well with his first touch, nearly finding a gap. Hemopo's attempted offload is intercepted, before we go back for a double knock on - 15 handling errors from the All Blacks so far.

Argentina scrum.

7:38am: 72 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

What's gone on here? The All Blacks turn the ball over inside their own half, and try to go wide on the counter. Matera very cleary deliberately knocks the ball down, but there isn't any sort of punishment from the ref?!

For every stupid yellow card we've seen for marginal knock ons, the most blatant one goes unpunished. Ridiculous.

7:35am: 68 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Beauden Barrett slips through the line, but his offload to Cane is knocked on. Argentina scrum. Coltman replaces Coles.

Cubelli feeds, but the front rows collapse. Cubelli feeds again and Argentina go wide. De la Fuente has a go down Argentina's left and goes for the corner. Argentina are claiming a try as Moyano's offload finds de la Fuente.

We'll have to go upstairs. On field decision is a try. It won't be though, Beauden Barrett has taken Moyano into touch and save the try!

7:28am: 63 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Argentina knock on, All Blacks scrum. Smith feeds. Barrett takes at first reciever and finds Ben Smith. The All Blacks go wide to Sevu Reece, who is given no room by Argentina.

The ball's turned over and Cubelli kicks down into the All Blacks' half for a lineout.

7:24am: 60 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Savea and Smith combine from the back of the scrum and the All Blacks run. Argentina's line speed is brilliant though, as Laumape is clobbered by Moroni and loses the ball. Argentina scrum.

Atu Moli makes his debut, while Nepo Laulala comes on as Ta'avao and Tu'ungafasi are replaced.

7:22am: 59 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Changes for the All Blacks, Luke Jacobson comes on for his debut for Fifita, Hemopo replaces Tuipulotu. Argentina lineout, but Montoya's throw is called for not straight, All Blacks scrum.

7:18am: 56 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Dane Coles is penalised for taking Moroni out off the ball, this could be a card. The touch judge says no though! Sanchez finds touch, Argentina with a lineout on the All Blacks' 22.

Montoya throws and Argentina drive. The Pumas now go to the backs as Sanchez and Boffelli combine before Tu'ungafasi stops them in their tracks. Argentina go wide, but they ball is lost forward and the All Blacks can counter from their own tryline. Beauden Barrett tries to put Ben Smith away, but he's tackled. Laumape tries to stab a kick through, but Lienert-Brown gives away a penalty.

7:13am: 51 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

Advantage for Argentina again, with the All Blacks offide. Will Argentina want the points, they do.

Sanchez to take, but his kick is pushed away to the right! Argentina could have taken the score within one point.

7:09am: 48 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

TRY!!! Penalty to Argentina, Ta'avao taking Lavanini without the ball. Inside the Argentina half, but they want the lineout. Sanchez's kick is perfect into the corner.

Creevy throws and the forwards drive. Fifita gives away advantage off his feet. Sanchez puts an attacking bomb up, and Boffelli beats Ben Smith in the air to score! What a bit of play from the Pumas!

Sanchez converts and we're back to a four-point game!

7:04am: 42 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 9

Cubelli kicks and Beauden Barrett can't hold on, spilling the ball into touch to force a lineout. Creevy throws and Argentina run instead of driving. Sanchez runs, but Aaron Smith and Jordie Barrett do well to turn the ball over and win a penalty. All Blacks lineout.

7:02am: 41 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 9

Beauden Barrett kicks off to start the second half. No changes to either side after halftime.

7:00am

Both sides back out after the break. The All Blacks to kick off and start the second half.

6:50am: HALFTIME - All Blacks 20 Argentina 9

The siren goes. Barrett happy to clear into touch to bring the first half to a close. Nothing to crow about from the All Blacks, but they take a healty lead into the break!

6:49am: 41 mins - All Blacks 20 Argentina 9

TRY!!! The All Blacks score from nothing! Sanchez tries to go wide, but Brodie Retallick is there to intercept, and there's no one home at the back to stop him. Retallick races away to score right before the break!

Beauden Barrett with the kick, and he's got it. All Blacks now lead by 11.

6:46am: 38 mins - All Blacks 14 Argentina 9

Penalty! Argentina scrum. Cubelli feeds, but the All Blacks win a penalty! Kremer's attempted to hook the ball back with his hands. Beauden Barrett wants the points.

Barrett lines up the kick, and he's got it. All Blacks now lead by four.

6:41am: 34 mins - All Blacks 10 Argentina 9

Another lineout, Coles hits Fifita, All Blacks drive. The All Blacks go to the back, Beauden Barrett finds Ben Smith who has one man to beat on the outside, but Moyano saves a certain try as Argentina clear into touch!

6:40am: 33 mins - All Blacks 10 Argentina 9

Penalty against Argentina, and Beauden Barrett puts it right into the corner. Coles hits Retallick and teh All Blacks drive.

Retallick picks and goes, before Coles does the same. Referee has the arm out against Argentina. Barrett wants the lineout.

6:38am: 30 mins - All Blacks 10 Argentina 9

Lineout overthrown, Coles knocks on. Argentina scrum. Sanchez puts the bomb up off the back of his own scrum, and Moroni beats Jordie Barrett in the air.

Ardie Savea turns the ball over in a tackle though! Beauden Barrett kicks, Argentina kicks straight back and Ben Smith goes for a run. Sevu Reece is put away by Aaron Smith, and he finds Beauden Barrett inside him. Beauden passes to no one, and the All Blacks scramble. They eventually reorganise, but Jordie Barrett loses the ball into touch, Argentina lineout. Sanchez kicks into touch.

All Blacks lineout.

6:34am: 26 mins - All Blacks 10 Argentina 9

The Barretts now seem to be trading kicks with Argentina's back three, before Jordie nails one into touch to force a lineout on Argentina's 22. Creevy throws and the Pumas drive.

Advantage against the All Blacks, Sanchez attempts a dink over the top, but it goes straight to Beauden Barrett. We go back for the penalty. Another lineout for Argentina.

6:31am: 23 mins - All Blacks 10 Argentina 9

Argentina spill the kickoff and the All Blacks can hit straight back. Referee has the arm out for advantage for a high tackle from Argentina. The All Blacks want the points now.

Beauden Barrett with his second kick, no mistake. All Blacks lead once again.

6:29am: 21 mins - All Blacks 7 Argentina 9

All Blacks penalised for offside against Lienert-Brown after Sam Cane can't hold onto a high ball, Argentina want the points again.

Sanchez makes no mistake as Argentina retake the lead.

6:26am: 19 mins - All Blacks 7 Argentina 6

TRY!!! Cane and Savea combine off the lineout and the All Blacks are flying! Advantage for offside against Argentina as Coles has a go at the line, he's tackled short though. We'll go back for the penalty as Aaron Smith finds Laumape at first receiver - and he's over!

The try is awarded, with Laumape on the line! Beauden Barrett converts from right in front. All Blacks take the lead.

6:24am: 17 mins - All Blacks 0 Argentina 6

The All Blacks run from the back of their own scrum. Matera gives away a penalty for leaving his feet. Beauden Barrett's kick is immsense and we'll restart with a lineout inside Argentina's half.

Coles throws, before Barrett kicks over the top to catch Argentia out. Laumape gives chase but Cubelli gets there. No halfback for Argentina now behind their own posts. Cubellli eventually gets to his feet and clears into touch for another lineout.

6:21am: 14 mins - All Blacks 0 Argentina 6

Fifita is penalised once again, this time for a high tackle on Cubelli. Argentina want the lineout this time. Creevy throws, All Blacks expect the drive, but they run off the back. Matera runs and goes close, before Beauden Barrett tackles. Kremer goes at the line from the follow up, but Reece has won the ball brilliantly!

All Blacks scrum.

6:18am: 11 mins - All Blacks 0 Argentina 6

Argentina lineout. Creevy throws and they look to drive from inside their own half. Cubelli kicks to Reece, who throws a forward pass to Jordie Barrett. Pumas scrum, new laws in place for the front rows who have to maintain their own weight.

False start so we reset. Cubelli feeds, Desio runs off the back but is tackled. Jordie Barrett is penalised after his attempted intercept is knocked on. Another Argentina scrum.

6:15am: 7 mins - All Blacks 0 Argentina 6

Penalty! Penalty against Fifita on the halfway line, and Argentina want the points again. Too far out for Sanchez, so Boffelli will have a crack.

My word, Boffelli's belted this straight through the uprights! Argentina double their lead.

6:12am: 5 mins - All Blacks 0 Argentina 3

Cubelli clears with a box kick and we'll have the first lineout. Coles throws to Fifita. The All Blacks can attack now as Barrett finds Laumape with a short ball, but he can't hang on. Argentina can counter.

Hang on a sec, the All Blacks win it back through Tu'ungafasi. Savea has a run, before Cane has a go at the line. Sevu Reece tries his way down the outside with his first touch in the black jersey, but loses the ball forwards. Argentina kick deep to get rid of the danger.

6:10am: 2 mins - All Blacks 0 Argentina 3

Penalty! Laumape takes the kick off and runs it at the line, before Jordie Barrett clears the ball. Argentina look to return fire through Sanchez, but Jordie Barrett is penalised for taking the man in the air. Argentina want the points.

Sanchez with the first kick, and he's got it - Argentina in front.

6:08am KICKOFF - All Blacks 0 Argentia 0

Nicholas Sanchez kicks off, and the All Blacks are away in 2019!

6:06am

Aaron Smith leads the haka, Sam Cane at the front of the All Blacks 'V' shape. Kick off moments away now!

6:05am

Huge passion from Argentina, a few tears from the players. Time for the haka.

5:59am

Time for the anthems, we'll have 'God Defend New Zealand' first, followed by Argentina's 'Himno Nacional Argentino'.

5:57am

Pablo Matera leads the Pumas out. Huge reception for the home side, incredible passion already on display.

5:56am

Both sides back in the sheds, going through their final preparations before kick off.

Sam Cane leads the All Blacks out of the tunnel, captaining the side for the third time in his career. The Buenos Aires crowd applaud the All Blacks out of the tunnel, healthy respect between the two sides.

5:39am

The Estadio Jose Amalfitani is a sell out, the Buenos Aires faithful keen to see what the Pumas can come up with in their quest for a first win over the All Blacks.

Elsewhere in the Rugby Championship, the Springboks have gotten their 2019 off to the perfect start, defeating the Wallabies this morning in Johannesburg.

5:30am

Good morning! We're all here and ready for the first All Blacks Test of 2019, and the good news is that the weather appears to have held in Buenos Aires - with rain having been forecast for this morning. Kick off around half an hour away.

PREVIEW

After an indifferent northern tour to end 2018, the All Blacks open the Rugby Championship this morning against an Argentina side high on confidence.

With the likes of Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock rested, Sam Cane leads a fresh faced All Blacks side with no fewer than five debutants on show today.

Sevu Reece will start on the right wing, while Atu Moli, Luke Jacobson, Josh Ioane and Braydon Ennor will all debut from the bench.

For Argentina meanwhile, 13 of the starting XV will be familiar to many Kiwis, all coming from the Super Rugby runners up - the Jaguares.

Argentina have never beaten the All Blacks, their best result being a 21-all draw in 1985.

All Blacks: 15. Ben Smith, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Jordie Barrett, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Vaea Fifita, 5. Patrick Tuipulotu, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Angus Ta'avao, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Jackson Hemopo, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Josh Ioane, 23. Braydon Ennor.

Argentina: 15. Emiliano Boffelli, 14. Matias Moroni, 13. Matias Orlando, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Ramiro Moyano, 10. Nicolas Sanchez, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Javier Ortega Desio, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Pablo Matera (c), 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Juan Figallo, 2. Agustin Creevy, 1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.