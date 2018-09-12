Be like Inglis, Tuivasa-Sheck, Roosters great tells Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell as an NRL fullback at the Sydney Roosters simply didn't work, according to club legend Anthony Minichiello.



But that could be a different story if the 22-year-old follows in the footsteps of Greg Inglis.



"If (Latrell) wants to get his hands on the ball, then that'd be the blueprint," Minichiello told AAP.



"He'd be the same mould as the way GI played his fullback role



"GI was, at times, very devastating... so Latrell can definitely work there."



Fuelled by a desire to wear the No.1 jumper, Mitchell flew to Townsville last week to discuss his options with North Queensland.



However, the meeting only served as the catalyst for Valentine Holmes to abandon his NFL dream and sign a multi-million dollar six-year contract with the Cowboys.



Their union leaves Wests Tigers as the likely destination for Mitchell, although perennial battlers Gold Coast were linked to the star last night.



Mitchell still has one year remaining on his Roosters contract but has no chance of displacing James Tedesco at fullback.



"For us at the Roosters, we put huge importance on the fullback, especially in defence and in a lot of other areas in the game," Minichiello said.



"So you need to be doing a lot of running. You do the most running in the team and you need to be organising under pressure.



"Latrell's a big body. And for us, it didn't work.



"But for some other team, it could work, depending on what emphasis the coach puts on the fullback."



Mitchell's ambition to play fullback, together with the NRL return of Holmes, will deepen arguably the most talented position in the game.



Holmes was considered one of the best players in the league prior to his decision to pursue an NFL career late last year.



"His game might have changed over that year of different training in the NFL, but he's in his mid-20s so I'm sure he can adjust quickly," Minichiello said.



"It just adds so much more excitement with so many good fullbacks around."



Reigning Dally M medallist Tedesco and Warriors counterpart Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who won the gong in 2018, head the list while Tom Trbojevic was given a six-year extension at Manly last week.



Minichiello said the challenge for Holmes was consistency.



"To be honest, I gotta see more of him," the former NSW State of Origin fullback said.



"Teddy and Roger and Tommy Turbo, these guys have been pretty consistent over the last few years of footy.



"To do it week in, week out, is a good thing.

