'I like to call him the conductor' Shaun Johnson heaps praise on Green for leadership during tough times

Warriors star Shaun Johnson has heaped praise on Blake Green, saying the veteran five-eighth had come to the fore during a recent period of adversity.

Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Blake Green and Shaun Johnson.

Source: Photosport

The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak with a big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium, a win saw the club consolidate their position inside the top eight.

"But what I have understood about Greeny is in the last month or so where we’ve had a bit of adversity and some games we didn’t play too well in, but the leadership he has shown in those times is what stands out to me the most and shows how important he is to this group,” Johnson said.

"He is the person who pulls the strings. I like to call him the conductor, and that allows me to have my eyes-up and play off the back of it, and inject myself where I see fit…but I really like the way he has stood up when things haven’t gone so well."

Johnson said the win over the Broncos was possible because of the performance of the forwards and particularly Agnatius Paasi.

"Iggy charges off the kick-off and gets popped twice, but he gets back up and is into it again.

"When we get that go-forward we find a way to be involved. It feels effortless for us. That is not saying we don’t work on it during the week.

"We often chat about footy and how it looks for us but when we are in the zone and our middles are doing the job is when we feel really comfortable around one another."

The seventh-place Warriors face the Storm, who are second on the ladder and two points ahead of the NZ side, this Sunday at Mt Smart Stadium. 

"Perceptions can change week-to-week and this week it is going to be a good week for us. We can get back and get into our work and not worry about outside noise."

