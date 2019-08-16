Ligi Sao leaves Warriors for UK Super League side Hull FC

Hull FC have signed a second Warriors forward to play in the Super League after luring Ligi Sao on a two-season deal.



Sao, who was off contract next year, joins prop Chris Satae in leaving Auckland for the north of England, with both having struggled for minutes under coach Stephen Kearney.



Versatile 26-year-old Sao has made 23 appearances in four seasons for the Warriors, having arrived from two terms with Manly.



He has made five bench appearances in 2019, including an excellent cameo in last week's upset of the Sea Eagles in Auckland.

