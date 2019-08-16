TODAY |

Ligi Sao leaves Warriors for UK Super League side Hull FC

AAP
More From
League
Warriors

Hull FC have signed a second Warriors forward to play in the Super League after luring Ligi Sao on a two-season deal.

Sao, who was off contract next year, joins prop Chris Satae in leaving Auckland for the north of England, with both having struggled for minutes under coach Stephen Kearney.

Versatile 26-year-old Sao has made 23 appearances in four seasons for the Warriors, having arrived from two terms with Manly.

He has made five bench appearances in 2019, including an excellent cameo in last week's upset of the Sea Eagles in Auckland.

Hull FC is stockpiling NRL talent, having secured recent deals with Wests Tigers winger Mahe Fonua and Parramatta forward Manu Ma'u for 2020.

Ligi Sao runs against Manly
Ligi Sao runs against Manly Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bruce Deans
Former All Blacks, Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans dies aged 58
2
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
3
The Kiwi women face the Wallaroos as part of tomorrow night's double header at Eden Park.
Black Ferns overwhelmed by support for women's rugby, says Selica Winiata: 'We want that crowd'
4
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
5
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:16
18 October, 2003. North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand Kiwis v Australian Kangaroos. Centenary Match. Ruben Wiki and Stacey Jones. The Kiwis won the match, 30 - 16. Pic: Photosport

'They inspire us' – Hall of Fame nods for Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones paving way for next generation
Jordan Kahu of the NZ Kiwis

Kiwis back Jordan Kahu reveals union switch aspirations: 'There have been talks'
01:19
The rookie half has shone in a starting role in recent weeks for the Warriors.

'He keeps turning up' - Warriors hail rookie Chanel Harris-Tavita's hot run of form
00:25
The Kiwi side need to win all of their remaining games to make the NRL's top eight.

Warriors in do-or-die scenario heading into Roosters clash