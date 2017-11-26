'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

Konrad Hurrell understands what fans are going through after Saturday's controversial World Cup semi-final loss, but the Tongan centre says supporters need to move on and accept the result.

Hurrell shared a video of fans outside the team's hotel last night and captioned it with a heartfelt message to everyone who had helped Tonga in their historic campaign.

"Proud Tongan! Thank you all for what you've done for us," he wrote.

"Love to the Grand Mecure Hotel and for your staff for allowing [our fans outside] and looking after us. I know it's a pain but thanks for understanding our people."

Hurrell then addressed the more upset fans still protesting referee Matt Cecchin's decision not to review Andrew Fifita's possible try in the final minutes of his team's 20-18 loss in Auckland.

"Please as much as we stand together and would love to be at the final next week, let's stop the protest and take it and move on."