'Let's hope they've learnt' - Darren Lockyer backs NRL's bad behaviour crackdown

AAP
Darren Lockyer has declared the NRL's hard line on poor off-field behaviour a "big leap forward for the game" that should build trust in families thinking about sending their kids into the sport.

Monday marked another drama-filled day in the NRL, with Penrith revealing another lewd video circulating on social media was under investigation.

That came just days after two videos were leaked allegedly showing another Panther, utility Tyrone May, engaging in a sex act.

The videos contributed to an off-season to forget for the NRL, which has introduced tough policy changes suspending players who are charged with serious crimes.

Brisbane great Lockyer, now 41 and on the Broncos board, said as a father the tough stance was called for.

"I thought it was a big leap forward for the game last week in terms of taking action," he said.

"I don't think we had an option."

He said parents, and mothers in particular, would look far more favourably on the code now the NRL had taken a stance.

"Being a father ... I know mothers have a big influence in what sports kids play," he said.

Lockyer said players' eight-week holiday period was the "biggest red flag for the code".

"They go from an environment where they've got routine, told where they need to be," he said.

"Eight weeks ... that's really the period of concern (where incidents occur).

"Let's hope they've learnt a lesson."

Darren Lockyer.
Darren Lockyer. Source: Getty
