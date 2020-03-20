Let Jason Taumalolo, Tonga stars play State of Origin, suggests NSW coach

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has sensationally made the case for the likes of Tonga's Jason Taumalolo to turn out for Queensland, should State of Origin go ahead this year.

Jason Taumalolo. Source: Photosport

After the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the NRL are eager for State of Origin to take place in 2020, despite the ongoing effects of coronavirus.

Australian Rugby League's new "innovation committee" are understood to be sold on a State of Origin series that will re-launch the NRL season oncce it's deemed safe enough for sport to resume.

The proposal would see the three match series played out entirely at one venue, with the Gold Coast's Skilled Stadium mooted to host.

Any games would also conceivably take place behind closed doors, with restrictions on mass gatherings in place in Australia.

Fittler though has taken things one step further by mooting a relaxation of selection rules.

"As much as it would hurt us, could you imagine Jason Taumalolo lining up in a Maroons jumper?" Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I've spoken to some of the players about it and they're already pumped.

"The Origin series would be a good way of kicking things off, to show everyone that rugby league can lock down two teams for an extended period. And if that works, it could be a precursor to the rest of the NRL starting at some stage."

Despite being registered with the NRL as a Tongan representative, the likes of Taumalolo would be eligibile to represent Queensland on the basis of his first professional deal being signed with the North Queensland Cowboys.