Leeds Rhinos players enter isolation after showing signs of coronavirus

The Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that eight members of the organisation are showing potential signs of coronavirus and have entered self-isolation.

The members who are in isolation are said to be a mixture of players and backroom staff, none of whom have been named as yet.

The news comes amid a recent announcement from the Rugby Football League that all matches, from professional to grassroots, will be suspended until early April due to the coronavirus situation.

Former Warriors star, Konrad Hurrell, has been a standout player in the Leeds outfit since signing with them last year on a three-year contract.

Leeds's Konrad Hurrell celebrates his try against Toronto at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. Source: Photosport

Hurrell has poked fun at the situation with an Instagram post this morning featuring a crudely pasted image of his face over Will Smith's in an image taken from the movie 'I am legend'.

The 2007 film portrays Will Smith as the protagonist in an apocalyptic future where a virus wipes out modern civilisation.

The Rhino's side were due to face Israel Folau's Catalan Dragons on Saturday however they decided not to travel to France to participate in the match after there were concerns earlier this week that coronavirus had infiltrated the changing room.

Despite the precautionary measures, the RFL is showing no sympathy to the Leeds side, with RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer telling BBC Radio Five Live that sanctions may be imposed on the Rhinos for failing to play their last match.

"We spoke with Leeds at some length this week on that particular issue. We've applied all the guidelines that the government asked us to observe, and Leeds took a unilateral decision not to travel to that fixture. That will follow due process now."