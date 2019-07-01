Lebanon stands down entire league team, threaten jail time for actions from Fiji Test

The dispute between the Lebanese Rugby League Federation and their players has flared up again, with the LRFL charging 17 men with misconduct for breaches of its operational rules in relation to events surrounding the 22 June match versus Fiji.

The charged players include NRL stalwarts, Robbie Farah, Josh Mansour,, Mitch Moses, Michael Lichaa and Tim Mannah as well as young Souths player Adam Doueihi.

The Cedars players and LRLF were at loggerheads in the leadup to the international with Fiji in Sydney over issues pertaining to the board's management of the code.

The LRLF threatened jail time for players that covered up the Cedar logo during the match - a form of protest against the board that had been raised earlier in the week.

In response, skipper Farah and his players vowed to boycott the match at Leichhardt Oval unless their demands were met.

A peace deal was brokered and the players relented, but Lebanon lost 58-14.

The 17 charged players will be asked to appear before a misconduct panel and have been suspended with immediate effect from all Lebanese rugby league activity pending the outcome of misconduct proceedings.