TODAY |

Lebanon stands down entire league team, threaten jail time for actions from Fiji Test

AAP
More From
League
NRL

The dispute between the Lebanese Rugby League Federation and their players has flared up again, with the LRFL charging 17 men with misconduct for breaches of its operational rules in relation to events surrounding the 22 June match versus Fiji.

The charged players include NRL stalwarts, Robbie Farah, Josh Mansour,, Mitch Moses, Michael Lichaa and Tim Mannah as well as young Souths player Adam Doueihi.

The Cedars players and LRLF were at loggerheads in the leadup to the international with Fiji in Sydney over issues pertaining to the board's management of the code.

The LRLF threatened jail time for players that covered up the Cedar logo during the match - a form of protest against the board that had been raised earlier in the week.

In response, skipper Farah and his players vowed to boycott the match at Leichhardt Oval unless their demands were met.

A peace deal was brokered and the players relented, but Lebanon lost 58-14.

The 17 charged players will be asked to appear before a misconduct panel and have been suspended with immediate effect from all Lebanese rugby league activity pending the outcome of misconduct proceedings.

The panel will be independent in composition and chaired by an RLIF official to ensure transparency.

Robbie Farah. Australia v Lebanon, RLWC, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Robbie Farah. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
3
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
4
Williams played for the Ponsonby Ponies and said he was on the end of "quite a few late contacts".
SBW all smiles after smooth injury return in Auckland club scene - 'Got a little too fiery with the young fellas'
5
Robbie Farah. Australia v Lebanon, RLWC, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Lebanon stands down entire league team, threaten jail time for actions from Fiji Test
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Jerome Luai was given 10 in the bin for this challenge on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

'We just kept fighting' - Panthers overcome refereeing blunders to topple Warriors
00:15
The Kiwis' skipper crossed over in Canterbury's 14-12 win over Cronulla.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores first Bulldogs try to upset Sharks

00:15
Jerome Luai was given 10 in the bin for this challenge on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Panthers five-eighth sinbinned for soft 'professional foul' against Warriors
00:14
The Penrith half sealed his side's 19-18 win at Mt Smart.

James Maloney breaks Warriors' hearts as Penrith snatch golden point thriller