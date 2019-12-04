TODAY |

At least one NRL club weighing up Israel Folau rugby league return - report

Source:  AAP

Israel Folau is looking to resurrect his sporting career with a potential return to rugby league and at least one NRL club is weighing up a potential move, according to media reports.

Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

The former Wallabies winger reached an out-of-court settlement with Rugby Australia this week after lodging a $14 million compensation claim for wrongful termination following his infamous homophobic post on social media.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the 30-year-old has meanwhile been training hard to get himself fit for a preferred return to rugby league.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sacked Wallabies fullback and his former employers have reached an agreement over his dismissal. Source: 1 NEWS

Any cross-code switch could meet resistance from the NRL, however, with chairman Peter V'landys having publicly insisted that devout Christian Folau's controversial stance on homosexuality is incompatible with the game's ethos.

According to the Telegraph, though, Folau would even be willing to allow the NRL to vet his future social media posts if it allowed him to move back to the competition.

Potential suitors are said to be monitoring the situation closely, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting Brisbane Broncos have already made a tentative inquiry with the game's governing body to see if they can bring Folau back into the 13-man game.

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime
2
Black Ferns sevens second straight Dubai title with last-gasp win over Canada
3
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
4
At least one NRL club weighing up Israel Folau rugby league return - report
5
NZ humiliated in final of Dubai Sevens, kept scoreless by rampant South Africa
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Quade Cooper eager to play rugby league alongside Sonny Bill Williams - 'I wouldn't mind playing NRL either'

Kiwis prop Zane Tetevano signs for Panthers

Warriors call on fans to support families facing 'grim Christmas' due to Samoa's deadly measles epidemic
01:58

Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return