'I learned a lot about myself' - NRL superstar Greg Inglis opens up about depression battle

Greg Inglis admitted he cried after Maroons skipper Kevin Walters told him he would take over from retired captain Cameron Smith in June 6's State of Origin opener.



Twelve months earlier, Inglis was also close to tears - for very different reasons.



After breaking down with a season ending knee injury, the South Sydney star shocked the NRL when he checked into a rehabilitation facility to battle depression.



But Inglis believed the hardships he faced last year had helped shape him into a worthy successor for 42-Origin veteran Smith.



Inglis, 31, will be Queensland's 13th captain and only third indigenous Maroons leader.



"If I had not gone through what I have I wouldn't be here today," Inglis told a packed press conference while flanked by Walters.



"I learned a lot about myself.



"If I did not recognise that earlier I don't know where I would be.



"I don't see it as a lowlight. I see it as a highlight. I wouldn't have learned who I really was."



Inglis' ability to overcome hardship will come in handy as Maroons captain after Queensland copped another blow today when Billy Slater announced the 2018 Origin series would be his last.



Slater, 34, will walk away after the series to join fellow Maroons legends Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston in representative retirement.



Inglis now takes over a Maroons team that has lost a total of 150 Origin games' experience after prop Matt Scott and veteran back Darius Boyd were also overlooked for Origin I.



But Inglis was unsurprisingly unfazed.



"It (Slater's announcement) doesn't change it (mindset) a hell of a lot. We always think team first," he said.



"We know what we have to do, we know what Origin is about.



"But it's great he is going out on his terms. He's been a role model to myself and the other guys."



For Walters, it's 30-Origin veteran Inglis who'll Queensland will look to for inspiration after exorcising his 2017 demons.



"He has been through some tough times but like the true champion he is he has come out the other side," Walters said.



"I just think he is ready to lead this Queensland team into battle."



While Inglis provided a stoic front on Tuesday the rampaging centre admitted he wasn't so composed when Walters told him he would be captain.



"When I got the phone call from Kev I was a bit shocked to be honest," he said.



"After I got off the phone there was a lump in my throat, tears started rolling down my eyes - I was quite emotional.



"I never thought in my wildest dreams I would captain Queensland.



"I am still learning how to be a leader but I will just be myself and lead on the field."

