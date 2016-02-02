League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

NRL superstar Greg Inglis is battling depression.

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis. Source: Photosport

The injured South Sydney captain has checked himself into a mental health clinic.

The Queensland State of Origin and Australian Test ace - who is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury - is receiving support from his NRL club.

"Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis has entered a mental health rehabilitation facility," the Rabbitohs said in a statement.

"Inglis entered the facility last week and will be undergoing a series of programs and treatments to assist with his mental health.