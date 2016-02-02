League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

Source:AAP
NRL superstar Greg Inglis is battling depression.
The injured South Sydney captain has checked himself into a mental health clinic.
The Queensland State of Origin and Australian Test ace - who is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury - is receiving support from his NRL club.
"Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis has entered a mental health rehabilitation facility," the Rabbitohs said in a statement.
"Inglis entered the facility last week and will be undergoing a series of programs and treatments to assist with his mental health.
"The Rabbitohs, Greg and his management will not be making any further comment at this stage, and we ask the media to respect the privacy of both Greg and his family at this time."
