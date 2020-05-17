League great Arthur Summons, immortalised on the NRL trophy, dies aged 84

Rugby league gladiator Arthur Summons has died at the age of 84.



Arthur Summons with the NRL's Provan-Summons Trophy Source: Getty

The former Kangaroos captain and coach is famously immortalised in the iconic photo with rival captain Norm Provan that is depicted in the NRL premiership trophy.



Summons, who underwent major surgery in 2018 to remove cancer from his mouth, died last night.



A former rugby union player who played 10 Tests for the Wallabies, five eighth Summons switched codes and is listed as one of the best 100 rugby league players of the last century.



He played five seasons for Western Suburbs and was in the first Australian side to tour Great Britain, masking nine appearances for the Kangaroos bertween 1961-63.



After the last of Wests' three grand final losses to St George in 1963, he was photographed embracing towering rival forward Provan at a muddy SCG.



"Arthur epitomised everything that rugby league stands for - he was a talented player, a fierce competitor, a wonderful character and extremely popular with everyone," said ARLC chair Peter V'landys.



"His important to the game continued - and was immortalised - after his retirement as a player when he became the face of our premiership, along with Norm Provan, and he embraced the responsibility which came with that.

