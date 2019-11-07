TODAY |

Latrell Mitchell to take pay cut, join Souths from Roosters - report

Source:  AAP

The long-running saga over Latrell Mitchell's NRL future has reportedly ended with the representative centre signing a cut-price deal with South Sydney.

Latrell Mitchell. Source: Photosport

Mitchell's future has been up in air for several weeks despite the 22-year-old being under contract with the Sydney Roosters for 2020.

The NRL premiers granted Mitchell leave before the start of their pre-season training and it appears the Kangaroos and NSW representative has played his last game for the Roosters with Souths winning the race for his signature.

The Rabbitohs had tabled a one-year deal worth $400,000 to Mitchell but it's unclear if Gold Coast's reluctance to allow forward Jai Arrow to join Souths in 2020 has allowed the Redfern-based club to increase their offer.

Before any announcement is made official, Mitchell's move needs ratifying by the NRL's salary cap auditor Richard Gardham.

The Roosters are also expected to ask for the $116,000 they have paid Mitchell since November to be returned to them, the Sydney Morning Herald reports, in another stumbling block to the move.

Gardham has announced he'll use the earnings of every player in the competition to determine Mitchell's market value with the Souths deal far less than the reported $1 million per season he was offered by Wests Tigers and a withdrawn $800,000 per year deal from the Roosters.

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
2
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
3
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
4
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
5
Beds for athletes at Tokyo Olympics to be made of cardboard
MORE FROM
League
MORE

NRL player Maika Sivo free to leave Fiji, successful in having bail conditions amended
02:57

Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams

Eels fly staff over to support Maika Sivo as NRL star faces indecent assault charge in Fiji

Konrad Hurrell reveals tattoo to remember Tonga's historic win over Kangaroos