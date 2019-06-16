TODAY |

Latrell Mitchell scores brilliant try-double as Roosters thump Bulldogs

AAP
More From
League
NRL

The Sydney Roosters have snapped a three-game losing streak to power into equal- second spot on the NRL table with a 38-12 dispatch of cellar dwellers Canterbury.

Answering coach Trent Robinson's challenge to return to the standards expected of the reigning premiers and competition's benchmark team, the Roosters ran in seven tries to two to leave the Bulldogs rooted to the bottom of the ladder.

But even a two-try, 18-point performance from Latrell Mitchell on his 22nd birthday couldn't save the superstar centre from the State of Origin axe by NSW coach Brad Fittler on Sunday night.

Instead it was Mitchell's regular centre partner Joseph Manu who lit up the gloomy SCG deputising for rested Blues fullback James Tedesco.

Manu also crossed twice, as well as setting up one other and running for a game- high 253 metres.

NSW captain Boyd Cordner dispelled any lingering injury concerns with a big game after suffering ankle ligament damage in Origin I, while Cooper Cronk and Daniel Tupou combined superbly for two of the Roosters' tries.

Not even an eye-catching debut from New Zealand captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - who provided a new dimension attacking from fullback following his mid-season defection from Penrith - or a lively display from hooker Jeremy Marshall-King - could save Canterbury from an 11th defeat of the season.

Watene-Zelezniak's first game for the club unfortunately ended prematurely after he was forced off after 55 minutes following a nasty head clash with Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Fellow Kiwi Kieran Foran also tried his heart out, but the sad reality is the Bulldogs lack the class across the park to compete with the league's heavyweights.

Apart from Mitchell's and Manu's doubles, Sitili Tupouniua, Drew Hutchinson - enjoying a rare start in the absence of injured playmaker Luke Keary - and Isaac Liu also collected four-pointers for the Roosters.

After losses to Penrith, Newcastle and Brisbane in their previous three outings, Sunday's victory was a welcome relief for coach Robinson heading into next weekend's bye for representative round and Origin II in Perth.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Sydney Roosters snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Canterbury 38-12. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    NRL
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:46
    Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
    'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
    2
    Tyson Fury, of England, hits Tom Schwarz, of Germany, during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Tyson Fury dominates German rival Tom Schwarz, wins via flawless second round TKO
    3
    Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Sri Lanka lock themselves in dressing room after Australia loss, boycott press conference
    4
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
    Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
    5
    The Blues finished bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.
    Leon MacDonald rates first Blues season as a failure: 'We didn't get into the playoffs'
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    Latrell Mitchell (NSW). Rugby League - 2018 State of Origin, Game 1 played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between the NSW Blues v QLD Maroons on 6 June 2018.

    Roosters backing Latrell Mitchell after State of Origin shocker
    Adam Blair against the Titans

    'He lives on the edge' - Stephen Kearney defends Adam Blair's brain explosion against Titans
    00:15
    The Tigers' five-eighth helped pinch a 27-26 victory in Townsville.

    Benji Marshall celebrates Kiwis recall with game-winning field goal against Cowboys
    00:30
    The Warriors' final try proved to be pivotal as they held on for a 24-20 win.

    Kodi Nikorima's quick hands, Ken Maumalo's super diving finish gives Warriors game-winning try against Titans