 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Latrell Mitchell comes up with two huge fends, sparks long range play as Roosters overcome Knights

share

Source:

SKY

The Sydney Roosters defeated Newcastle 18-16 at Hunter Stadium.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

00:48
2
Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:15
3
The All Blacks' second-five was unstoppable in the Eden Park masterclass.

Watch: Ngani Laumape produces phenomenal bump-off to score against France

00:15
4
Parramatta defeated North Queensland 20-14 in Darwin.

Jarryd Hayne stars in return for Eels, guides Parramatta to victory with try-double against Cowboys

00:15
5
South Africa were 24-3 down in the first half before storming back to beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park.

South Africa make remarkable comeback to edge out England in Test series opener in Johannesburg

00:43
Mr Bidois replaces former MP Jonathan Coleman.

'I have been a fighter my entire life' - New Zealand's newest MP Dan Bidois takes out Northcote by-election

1 NEWS found out a little more about Auckland's new MP, such as how he planned to celebrate the win and whose shoes he'd like to fill for a day.

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 