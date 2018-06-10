 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Latrell Mitchell comes up with two huge fends, sparks brilliant long range play as Roosters overcome Knights

share

Source:

AAP

Newcastle co-captain Jamie Buhrer will miss the rest of the NRL season after suffering an ACL tear as the Knights copped a deflating 18-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

The Sydney Roosters defeated Newcastle 18-16 at Hunter Stadium.
Source: SKY

For the second week in a row, winger Blake Ferguson was the Roosters' hero with his tries either side of halftime proving the difference.

The game went down to the wire after Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga scored with just four minutes remaining but the Knights wasted their chances in the final moments.

Worse still, their injury worries hit crisis point at McDonald Jones Stadium after Buhrer suffered his third ACL injury in five years.

Forced from the field midway through the first-half, he cut a forlorn figure afterwards in the sheds, wearing a knee brace.

It's a bitter blow for the 28-year-old whose 2014 and 2015 seasons were also ended by ACL injuries.

"Throughout his career he's always had a few big injuries but he's always seemed to bounce his way back," Knights coach Nathan Brown said.

"He's disappointed, as is the case when anyone gets a long-term, season-ending injury. Obviously he's starting to get on to the latter part of his career as well. He's not a young bloke anymore.

"But he'll be right, he'll bounce back and rehab well and I'm sure he'll get back on the field next year and play some good footy."

Buhrer joins Mitchell Pearce, Tautau Moga, Daniel and Jacob Saifiti and Nathan Ross on the Knights' injured list as they suffered their fifth loss in six games.

Trent Robinson's men also had plenty of excuses but refused to give in.

They were made to do it tough after skipper Boyd Cordner withdrew, having pulled up sore from Wednesday's State of Origin opener.

His fellow Blues Latrell Mitchell - who set up the opening try for Luke Keary with a powerful individual effort in just the fourth minute - and James Tedesco were also outstanding.

Dylan Napa, who was also backing up, was sin-binned in the 54th minute under dubious circumstances.

When he locked up Herman Ese'ese close to his own line, he had his arm trapped in the tackle but was marched for not getting up quick enough.

However the Roosters shook off their setbacks to collect a valuable two points.

Ferguson gave his side a 12-8 halftime lead when he burst onto a sweetly-time Keary ball and pushed them further ahead two minutes after the resumption when he stormed down down the short side and steamrolled Ken Sio.

"I was very pleased - the boys backing up - as we've seen over the weekend it's a big task," Robinson said.

"They did well. Newcastle had their trials and tribulations as well and it ended up being a contest."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

00:48
2
Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:15
3
The All Blacks' second-five was unstoppable in the Eden Park masterclass.

Watch: Ngani Laumape produces phenomenal bump-off to score against France

00:15
4
Parramatta defeated North Queensland 20-14 in Darwin.

Jarryd Hayne stars in return for Eels, guides Parramatta to victory with try-double against Cowboys

00:15
5
South Africa were 24-3 down in the first half before storming back to beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park.

South Africa make remarkable comeback to edge out England in Test series opener in Johannesburg

00:43
Mr Bidois replaces former MP Jonathan Coleman.

'I have been a fighter my entire life' - New Zealand's newest MP Dan Bidois takes out Northcote by-election

1 NEWS found out a little more about Auckland's new MP, such as how he planned to celebrate the win and whose shoes he'd like to fill for a day.

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 