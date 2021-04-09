Last-second field goal sinks Warriors as Manly record first win of season

A last-second field goal from Daly Cherry-Evans has given Manly a dramatic 13-12 victory over the Warriors and delivered their first win of the NRL season.

The Sea Eagles were staring at a miserable fifth straight defeat to start the year on Friday when Sean O'Sullivan claimed a go-ahead try for the Warriors early in the second half in Gosford.

However youngster Josh Schuster levelled the scores with 20 minutes to go, setting up a thrilling finish where both sides struggled to land the knock-out punch.

O'Sullivan sprayed the Warriors' only field goal attempt wide with five minutes remaining, while many were left scratching their heads when Schuster lined up his shot in the 79th minute.

The Warriors scrambled and charged down that kick.

However Cherry-Evans stepped up shortly after to nail his field goal attempt and claim a morale-boosting win.

The victory was soured by a suspected hamstring injury to fullback Dylan Walker, whose pain was exacerbated by having his shorts pulled down by Roger Tuivasa- Sheck in the same tackle.

Walker, filling in at the back for the injured Tom Trbojevic, limped off the field and failed to return.

Points were hard to come by for most of what was a scrappy first half at Central Coast Stadium, with two desperate Warriors tackles denying the Sea Eagles the first try.

It wasn't until some out-of-the-box thinking from Cherry-Evans that the deadlock was finally broken.

Forced to drag his team out of trouble with early-play kicking, it was a 70-metre kick from a scrum that resulted in Jason Saab burning Ken Maumalo for the opening try in the 28th minute.

It was the first time the Sea Eagles had led in a game this season, but it lasted just three minutes as a Jack Murchie line break ended in Maumalo squaring the ledger for halftime.

The Warriors looked on their way to a win when O'Sullivan dummied past a tired Sean Keppie in the 46th minute for his try.

But Schuster set up an exciting finish when he pounced on a loose ball and got Manly back on level terms.