'The lads have been working really hard' – Stephen Kearney pleased with Warriors' pre-season

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has praised his side, after returning to pre-season training ahead of the 2018 NRL season.

Following 2017 ending with the club's worst ever losing streak, Kearney's side are under immense pressure to improve when the new season begins in March.

Speaking at the side's media conference this morning, Kearney said that everything was going to plan ahead of the new season.

"The lads have been working really hard," he said.

"There's a lot of work still in front of us, we've got some trials coming up that'll give us a good look at how the team's tracking."