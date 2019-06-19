TODAY |

Kotoni Staggs to make Mate Ma’a Tonga debut, set to represent his father he has never met

One of Brisbane Broncos' most promising young star centres, Kotoni Staggs, is set to make his debut for Mate Ma'a Tonga this weekend, representing his father who he has never met.

The 20-year-old has defied statistics growing up in a drug epidemic town, Wellington, in western Sydney, and has become one of the brightest young talents in the NRL.

"I love my culture and that's why I'm here," Staggs said, adding that he wants to "learn a bit more about my dad's side".

He has never met his Tongan father, who resides in the US.

Staggs is also an Indigenous Australian who was mostly raised by his grandmother, because his mum was in and out of jail.

That is why his stunning NRL debut in 2018 for the Broncos was extremely emotional.

"Growing up, I always had a never give up attitude," he explained. 

"That's what got me here as well, and that's what got me away from the streets and not doing the bad things."

Staggs has recently got in contact with his father and is set to meet him for the first time at the end of the year in San Francisco.

"Before I made the decision of playing for Tonga, I gave him a call. He was stoked as well.

"It's just a thing I wanted to do for him as well, just to get to know the background of where my brothers and sisters on his side come from."

The Broncos centre has been named to start for Mate Ma'a Tonga against the Kiwis this Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Broncos centre Staggs came from humble beginnings and is quickly stamping his mark on the NRL scene. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
