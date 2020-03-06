Konrad Hurrell slices through weak defence to wrap up Leeds' 11-try thrashing of SBW's Wolfpack

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leeds have made it a tough night for former coach Brian McDermott, running in 11 tries to thrash Super League newbies Toronto 66-12 and go top of the table for the first time since 2015.

Halves Luke Gale and Rob Lui scored two tries apiece while former NRL part-timer Rhyse Martin kicked all 11 conversions in the rout which keeps McDermott's Wolfpack winless and last.

The Rhinos followed up their 36-0 hammering of Warrington with what was a fourth successive win, their best run since 2017 when McDermott led them to a fourth premiership.

English international Gale was chief tormentor, scoring his 1500th Super League point in his 300th career appearance.

It was routine for the Rhinos from the moment hooker Brad Dwyer forced his way through props Gadwin Springer and Adam Sidlow for a soft try after three minutes.

The Wolfpack counter-attacked brightly but as halftime arrived, found themselves on the end of a sixth Leeds try both instigated and converted by Martin, and 36-6 behind.

Substitute Jack Wells punched clear for Toronto's second try 11 minutes after the break but it was a mere consolation.

Rhinos back-rower Cameron Smith gratefully accepted a pass out of the tackle from former Manly prop Adam Cuthbertson to crash over while front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki bundled Sonny Bill Williams aside on another unstoppable run to the line.

The visitors managed to keep Konrad Hurrell relatively quiet for most of the night but the powerful New Zealand centre broke clear after 63 minutes to get Gale away for his second try and rounded off the scoring in the last minute after another blockbusting run.