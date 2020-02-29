TODAY |

Konrad Hurrell scores contentious try as Leeds thrash Warrington in Super League

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell was fortunate to be awarded a try in his Leeds Rhinos' 36-0 victory over Warrington Wolves in the UK Super League, appearing to be well short of the tryline.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Warriors centre was fortunate in his side's 36-0 win. Source: SKY

With Leeds ahead 20-0 in the second half, Hurrell was on hand to finish off a free-flowing team move, diving for the corner on the left side of the field.

However, two Warrington defenders swarmed the Tonga centre, wrapping him up and appearing to takcle Hurrell short of the tryline.

Luckily for Hurrell, the on field referee awarded the try - without even conferring with his other officials.

Ultimately though, Hurrell's effort mattered very little to the outcome of the match, with tries to Jack Walker, Richie Myler, Brad Dwyer Ava Seumanufagai and Ash Handley ensuring a comfortable win for the Rhinos.

League
