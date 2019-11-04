TODAY |

Konrad Hurrell reveals tattoo to remember Tonga's historic win over Kangaroos

Source:  1 NEWS

Konrad Hurrell saw out 2019 in style, commemorating Tonga's landmark rugby league victory over Australia with a commemorative tattoo.

Konrad Hurrell's commemorative tattoo after Tonga's win over Australia Source: Twitter/Konrad Hurrell

Playing as the Tonga Invitational XIII at the start of November, Tonga stunned the Kangaroos with a 16-12 victory at Eden Park.

The win meant that Tonga had secured victories over the supposed "tier one" teams, having also defeated the Kiwis and Great Britain.

Posting on Twitter, former Warriors centre Hurrell revealed the tattoo on his left quad, reading "TNG XIII VS AUS 16-12 02.11.19."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Fifita and Konrad Hurrell spoke to Tagata Pasifika after Saturday's win. Source: Tagata Pasifika

"We don't have much, but we have so much love," Hurrell said at the time.

"I guess that's what our people have, and that's why we're grateful. That's what we played for, our family, our little country.

"The love that our people give us is unforgettable, and that's why we're here. Every person in there dug deep, and try [to] go for the win, just for them."

