Konrad Hurrell given a lifeline at Titans after season-ending injury to teammate

The door has been left ajar for exiled Gold Coast centre Konrad Hurrell after Dale Copley's season-ending hamstring injury.

The club's former star will return to Mt Smart with the Gold Coast this weekend.

Sunday's clash with the Sydney Roosters will be Hurrell's first as a starting centre since he was dropped ahead of round 10, two months ago.

The likeable Tongan representative endured an error-riddled start to the season but, still contracted for another year at the club, now has a chance to finish the campaign where he started.

The Titans have named Queensland forwards Jarrod Wallace and Jai Arrow for the clash, while Alexander Brimson is set to play three games inside a week as he prepares to represent the Queensland under-20s on Wednesday night.

Kane Elgey, off-contract and linked to a move to the Europe next season, is waiting in the wings if Brimson is unable to back up.

Brennan said the Titans were yet to table a new offer to Elgey, with the big- money five-eighth out of favour and restricted to just seven NRL games this season.

"Kane's more than capable of slotting in there if AJ is a bit fatigued or sustains an injury, I'm sure Kane will grab his opportunity," Brennan said.

Copley's hamstring rupture rubbed salt into the Titans' wounds after a horrid 34-0 defeat to Brisbane on Sunday.

"It's not good for Dale; he's been playing some good football too and battled injury in the past so it's important we get it right," Brennan said.

"The first thing he said to me was 'how can I help out the team'.

"He's a very smart footballer, Dale, and to have him helping out the players with preparation before games and doing homework on opposition is going to help us out as well."

The loss to Brisbane all but ended the Titans finals hopes, with the side now four wins outside the top eight with eight games remaining.

"They're down on the performance, they're embarrassed about it and it's important we go out and put on a better performance against another powerhouse in the Roosters," Brennan said.

