Konrad Hurrell departing Titans to join Super League club Leeds - 'He could be a real cult hero for them'

AAP
Gold Coast executive chairman Dennis Watt expects Konrad Hurrell to assume cult hero status after allowing the centre to join English Super League outfit Leeds on a three-year marquee deal.

The Tonga international has one year remaining on his Titans NRL contract but has been granted a release to join recently appointed coach David Furner at the Rhinos.

"He was a real crowd favourite here, he'll be missed and it's sad to see him go but it extends his career and we couldn't stand in his way," Watt told AAP.

"He's a lovely guy and could become a real cult hero for them."

Hurrell debuted in the NRL for the Warriors in 2012 before reigniting his career with the Titans in 2016.

But the 116-game veteran played the bulk of last season in reserve grade after being dropped in favour of Brenko Lee.

Dale Copley, Brendan Elliot, the incoming Tyrone Peachey and rookie Jesse Arthars are all options in the centres for the Titans next season.

While sad to see him go, Watt said Hurrell's exit would free the club up to hunt for a strike outside back to complement their stocked forward pack.

However, he ruled out a play for Parramatta back Josh Hoffman to return to the club.

"That's probably our most pressing need," Watt said of their search for a strike centre.

He also said the club was in the process of building a shortlist of applicants to replace outgoing chief executive Graham Annesley, with a successor expected to be confirmed in late November.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty
