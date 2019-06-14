TODAY |

Kodi Nikorima's quick hands, Ken Maumalo's super diving finish gives Warriors game-winning try against Titans

AAP
An ankle injury to Jai Arrow has compounded Gold Coast's 24-20 NRL loss to the Warriors.

The Titans, who spent most of tonight's second half camped in Warriors territory, couldn't find a way through in the dying seconds, despite Adam Blair being sin-binned in the final minute of his 300th NRL match for a late hit on Tyrone Roberts.

Arrow suffered a left ankle injury in the 28th minute of the clash at Cbus Super Stadium, falling awkwardly in a two-man tackle.

The 23-year-old limped off the field with the assistance of trainers and didn't return, putting him in doubt for Queensland's June 23 State of Origin II clash in Perth.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters, commentating on the game for Fox Sports, tried to remain upbeat, reminding people Arrow played in the Origin opener despite suffering a hip flexor injury before the Maroons game-one team was named.

"He'll be fine," Walters quipped.

"He went down last game and came good."

Arrow's injury came moments after the Titans had overhauled an early 10-0 lead for the visitors.

Tries to Ken Maumalo and former Titan Karl Lawton had put the Warriors ahead before two tries in as many minutes for the hosts by Ryley Jacks and Brian Kelly cancelled out that advantage.

A penalty goal before halftime to the Warriors ensured a 12-12 scoreline at the break.

The Titans came out firing to start the second half but, despite their dominance, could add only a penalty goal to take a 14-12 lead.

In the 68th minute, Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was released after Blake Green stepped around an onrushing Nathan Peats to put the New Zealand team back in front.

A second try to Maumalo, who ran for more than 200 metres, extended that margin to 10 points with five minutes to play.

Titans youngster AJ Brimson burnt past Peta Hiku to give the hosts hope but, despite Blair's late dismissal, they couldn't find another score and the Warriors claimed a 16th win from their past 18 clashes with Gold Coast.

    The Warriors' final try proved to be pivotal as they held on for a 24-20 win. Source: SKY
