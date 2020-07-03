Kodi Nikorima unsure over Warriors future due to controversial agent

Warriors five-eighth Kodi Nikorima will seek clarity from club owner Mark Robinson, who has voiced a desire to remove the influence of player agent Isaac Moses from the NRL strugglers.



Kodi Nikorima in action for the Warriors against the Raiders. Source: Photosport

Robinson raised eyebrows in an interview with 1 NEWS by stating off-contract backs Blake Green and Gerad Beale won't be re-signed by the Warriors next year.



That pair, and sacked coach Stephen Kearney, were managed by powerful player agent Moses, who had his NRL accreditation cancelled after an integrity unit found he'd breached his obligations.



Moses is free to continue acting as an NRL agent while any appeal process runs its course.



Robinson, whose company Autex Industries took sole charge of the club late last year, said Moses' influence would diminish under his watch.



"There's a few of the other boys going," he said.



"Green and Beale and a few of them are going, and we're gonna be really, really cautious of how we approach any other players."



Moses is also the player agent for Nikorima, who has a year to run on his contract, and veteran forward Adam Blair, who has an option to return next year.



Robinson's stance set off some alarm bells for Nikorima.



"That's obviously concerning because Isaac's my manager too," Nikorima said.



"I'm not too sure of how that all went about ... but no doubt we'll have a conversation with Mark over the next couple of days or the next weeks because he's here for a while."



Robinson joined the Warriors at their base in Terrigal, NSW, on Sunday and a day later addressed the players on his reason for the sudden sacking of Kearney two weeks ago.



He plans to spend a month with the squad, an act Nikorima said he admired given how popular Kearney was with many players.



However, Robinson may not have won friends in the playing ranks when he explained the Kearney dismissal to 1 NEWS.



"I think it was just the wrong personality for the people that we have, the club that we've got and where I want to go," Robinson said.



"I need someone with some personality."



Nikorima didn't want to remark on those comments but said Kearney was still a highly-respected figure among the playing group.



"It was pretty disappointing to see Mooks (Kearney) go, especially in the circumstances that we are at the moment but at the end of the day this is a business.

