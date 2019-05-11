TODAY |

Kodi Nikorima seals Warriors' comeback win with no-look bullet pass to set up Pita Hiku's try in final minute

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Australia
Warriors

A Ben Hunt blunder under the high ball has cost St George Illawarra, with the Warriors breaking a four-game NRL losing streak in a come-from-behind 26-18 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Hunt revived memories of his 2015 grand final bungle when he spilled a Patrick Herbert dropout and Ken Maumalo crossed for the match winner the next set.

While ex-Bronco Hunt was the villain, playing in front of his former home crowd as part of Magic Round, Warriors skipper Tuivasa-Sheck was the hero, orchestrating his side's final two tries.

The Warriors were forced to fight back from an early 10-0 deficit and scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to kick-start their season.

Leading 18-6 at halftime, the Dragons looked liked they could run away with it but Stephen Kearney's side stayed in the mix when they reduced the deficit to six points via Peta Hiku.

Tuivasa-Sheck produced a piece of brilliance when he over-called playmaker Blake Green, ran down the short side on the last tackle and threw a cut-out pass for Herbert who batted it on to David Fusitua to lock up the scores.

The No.1 was again instrumental in Maumalo's game-winning four-pointer.

Hunt attempted to rush up on the reigning Dally M winner, who tipped it on to his outside men to create an overlap for the No.5 to score.

With Kodi Nikorima making his Warriors debut - a week after being granted a mid- season release from Brisbane - the Warriors were fielding their fifth halves combination of the year.

He largely took a back seat to Tuivasa-Sheck and Green but showed his class to set up Hiku's try which put the icing on the cake for the Auckland outfit.

Earlier, the Warriors were left shell-shocked after the Dragons fired out of the blocks to a 10-0 lead after just eight minutes.

The Dragons' halves stocks - already missing Gareth Widdop - were further depleted during the week when they lost Corey Norman to a cheek injury, forcing Paul McGregor to use Jai Field at No.6 in his first starting role.

After in-form prop Paul Vaughan put Field into space, the 21-year-old showcased his blinding speed to outpace noted speedster Tuivasa-Sheck.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck revived his side in the second half as the Dragons sank to their third-straight defeat.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The new playmaker has made an instant impact, help the Warriors to a 26-18 victory. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    NRL
    Australia
    Warriors
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    2
    The new playmaker has made an instant impact, help the Warriors to a 26-18 victory.
    Kodi Nikorima seals Warriors' comeback win with no-look bullet pass to set up Pita Hiku's try in final minute
    3
    1 NEWS
    Ma'a Nonu gets stick from Blues teammates after bringing $140,000 Tesla car to training - 'It's my wife's car!'
    4
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
    5
    Tonga coach Toutai Kefu and Israel Folau.
    Israel Folau offered rugby lifeline from Pacific roots - 'He would get a lot of satisfaction out of playing for Tonga'
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 17: Dylan Walker of the Sea Eagles makes a break during the round 23 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Gold Coast Titans at Lottoland on August 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

    Manly star Dylan Walker found not guilty of domestic violence charges
    Not everyone on Tinder is looking for love. Others, are looking to empty your pockets.

    Melbourne's 'Tinder rapist' to spend more than a decade behind bars
    A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.

    Queensland man handed suspended jail sentence for killing five of his ex-girlfriends cats

    AUCKLAND - OCT 15 2018: Lime electric scooters in Auckland, New Zealand. The scooters have a 48km maximum range. Users find, unlock and pay for them using an app and leave them at their destination.

    Calls to ban e-scooters in Brisbane after man's death