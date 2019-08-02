TODAY |

Kodi Nikorima responds to Warriors boss' spray for lack of effort - 'He can have a word to us'

AAP
Kodi Nikorima hopes Cameron George will address the club's players directly if he harbours concerns about their perceived lack of effort.

Kiwis international half Nikorima expressed surprise when informed of George's widely-reported comments, in which the Warriors chief executive accused unnamed players of a substandard attitude.

"There are certainly some questions around the effort of certain players and performances throughout the year that will come under the microscope once we review the year," George told Radio Sport, adding that players contracted for 2020 could face early termination discussions if they don't improve over the three closing rounds.

Nikorima was unaware of the blast, with the Warriors having remained in Sydney to prepare for Saturday's game against Cronulla.

It falls six days after their 42-6 hammering from the Sydney Roosters at the SCG.

Nikorima said while his team were despondent at conceding 30 unanswered second- half points to the premiers, he defended the effort of every player.

"In terms of our attitude around the place, I feel we turn up with the mentality that we turn up and want to play and want to win," he said.

"He's probably looking at it from the point of view of that second half.

"I know he (George) comes to our games and travels a lot with us. Maybe I've misinterpreted it but it's something he can have a word to us about if he does have that problem, or whatever."

Nikorima joined George in sparing the coaching staff of any blame for a campaign that looks destined to finish short of the finals.

It has been an unsatisfactory end to the season for the Kiwis halfback, a high profile mid-season signing who finds himself on the bench for a second straight week.

Nikorima understood the rationale of coach Stephen Kearney after starting in this month's heavy loss to Canberra upon return from an ankle injury. In hindsight, he said he returned too quickly.

"I probably didn't play my best game so I deserved to drop back there (interchange) and prove my worth, prove my fitness, first," Nikorima said.

"It's obviously familiar to myself, playing what I did back at the Broncos, coming off the bench.

"It doesn't really bother me, to be honest, as long as I'm in the team somewhere is the main thing at the moment."

Impressive rookie half Chanel Harris-Tavita gets another start alongside Blake Green against an eighth-placed Sharks team steered by former Warriors star Shaun Johnson.

Kodi Nikorima in action for the Warriors against the Raiders.
