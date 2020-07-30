Kodi Nikorima pours cold water on talk of Wayne Bennett coaching Warriors

Warriors half Kodi Nikorima has appeared to rule out any chance of Wayne Bennett becoming the club's new coach, as the New Zealand NRL side continue their search for a new boss.

With the Warriors currently without a fulltime head coach after Stephen Kearney was sacked earlier this year, there has been no shortage of speculation over who'll take the reins at Mt Smart.

One name that keeps coming up though, is current South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

At the age of 70, Bennett's coaching career definitely has more yesterdays than tomorrows, however he could be tempted into one last hurrah across the ditch.

Nikorima, 26, is no stranger to working with Bennett, having made his NRL debut under his stewardship at the Broncos in 2015.

Speaking to media via Zoom today though, Nikorima made it clear that Bennett taking the helm at the Warriors is unlikely to happen.

"Obviously I love Wayne, he gave me my debut in the NRL," Nikorima said.

"It would be awesome, but I'm gonna say he won't be up to the job.

"I think he's got a year left at the Rabbitohs, and that might be him.

"That's just a big old rumour that one."