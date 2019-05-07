TODAY |

Kodi Nikorima named to start for Warriors against Dragons, Issac Luke dropped

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors
NRL

Former Broncos star Kodi Nikorima has been named to start in the halves with Blake Green in the Warriors' NRL match against the Dragons in Brisbane on Saturday.

Veteran hooker Issac Luke has been dropped to the Warriors' extended bench with Nathaniel Roach getting the nod to start in the No.9 jersey, with Jazz Tevaga named on the interchange bench.

Karl Lawton is also named on the Warriors' interchange bench in the number 17 spot as another back-up option at hooker.

Adam Blair will miss the match, suspended for a dangerous throw on Newcastle Knights player Hymel Hunt during the Warriors' 36-18 loss at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland last Sunday.

David Fusitu'a is set to return from injury named on the wing for the Warriors.

The Warriors are in desperate need for a win after losing their fourth straight NRL match last week, they sit in 12th position on the NRL ladder.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Patrick Herbert, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Blake Green, 8 Agnatius Paasi, 9 Nathaniel Roache, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Lachlan Burr.

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Bunty Afoa, 16 Ligi Sao, 17 Karl Lawton.

Extended bench: Gerard Beale, Chris Satae, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Issac Luke.

Kodi Nikorima photoshoot in Vodafone Warriors jersey and playing kit for the first time. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Tuesday 7 May 2017. © photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Warriors half Kodi Nikorima. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
2
Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society.
Scotty Stevenson unpacks complicated aftermath of Israel Folau's 'high level' breach ruling from hearing
3
Chris Chang and the panel on an extraordinary Champions League win at Anfield, and the final, all to play for, weekend of the Premier League.
TVNZ FC: Liverpool's Barca win the greatest ever? And will Klopp or Guardiola be champions?
4
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
5
Kiwis Paul Williams, Ben O'Keeffe named to referee at Rugby World Cup, Glen Jackson's axing confirmed
MORE FROM
League
MORE
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dean Whare of the Panthers is tackled during the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Kiwis centre Dean Whare returns to boost injury-hit Panthers
00:52
Blake Green said the Knights were the latest team to aim for the sidelines to reduce RTS's counter attacking runs.

Warriors' rivals kicking for touch to negate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's impact
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler looks on during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at NSWRL Centre of Excellence Field on July 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

NSW coach says Panthers only have themselves to blame for poor NRL start
1 NEWS

Confidence low after Warriors lose to the Knights in fourth consecutive loss