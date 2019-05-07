Kodi Nikorima named to start for Warriors against Dragons, Issac Luke dropped

Former Broncos star Kodi Nikorima has been named to start in the halves with Blake Green in the Warriors' NRL match against the Dragons in Brisbane on Saturday.

Veteran hooker Issac Luke has been dropped to the Warriors' extended bench with Nathaniel Roach getting the nod to start in the No.9 jersey, with Jazz Tevaga named on the interchange bench.

Karl Lawton is also named on the Warriors' interchange bench in the number 17 spot as another back-up option at hooker.

Adam Blair will miss the match, suspended for a dangerous throw on Newcastle Knights player Hymel Hunt during the Warriors' 36-18 loss at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland last Sunday.

David Fusitu'a is set to return from injury named on the wing for the Warriors.

The Warriors are in desperate need for a win after losing their fourth straight NRL match last week, they sit in 12th position on the NRL ladder.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Patrick Herbert, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Blake Green, 8 Agnatius Paasi, 9 Nathaniel Roache, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Lachlan Burr.

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Bunty Afoa, 16 Ligi Sao, 17 Karl Lawton.