Kodi Nikorima named to return for Warriors against the Raiders at Mt Smart

Kodi Nikorima returns at halfback for the Warriors, who have also named Issac Luke to face the Raiders at home on Friday despite an impending judiciary appearance.
Luke will front the judiciary tonight to dispute the grading of his grade two dangerous throw offence. If successful, Luke would be able to face Canberra.
Nikorima will line up in the halves after overcoming the ankle complaint that kept him out of the agonising two-point loss to the Eels last weekend.
Chanel Harris-Tavita drops to the bench after replacing Nikorima in the starting side last weekend.
The extended bench named coach Stephen Kearney also includes new signing Josh Curran and hooker Karl Lawton who has overcome a shoulder injury.
The Warriors sit 12th after the controversial 24-22 loss to Parramatta, one win behind the eighth-placed Broncos.
Canberra are entrenched in the top four having won four of their last five matches.
WARRIORS:
1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)
2 Gerard Beale
3 Peta Hiku
4 Blake Ayshford
5 Ken Maumalo
6 Kodi Nikorima
7 Blake Green
8 Agnatius Paasi
9 Issac Luke
10 Leeson Ah Mau
11 Adam Blair
12 Isaiah Papali’i
13 Jazz Tevaga
14 Lachlan Burr
15 Sam Lisone
16 Bunty Afoa
17 Chanel Harris-Tavita
18 Karl Lawton
20 Josh Curran
21 Adam Pompey
22 Adam Keighran