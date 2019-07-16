Kodi Nikorima named to return for Warriors against the Raiders at Mt Smart

Kodi Nikorima returns at halfback for the Warriors, who have also named Issac Luke to face the Raiders at home on Friday despite an impending judiciary appearance.

Luke will front the judiciary tonight to dispute the grading of his grade two dangerous throw offence. If successful, Luke would be able to face Canberra.

Nikorima will line up in the halves after overcoming the ankle complaint that kept him out of the agonising two-point loss to the Eels last weekend.

Chanel Harris-Tavita drops to the bench after replacing Nikorima in the starting side last weekend.

The extended bench named coach Stephen Kearney also includes new signing Josh Curran and hooker Karl Lawton who has overcome a shoulder injury.

The Warriors sit 12th after the controversial 24-22 loss to Parramatta, one win behind the eighth-placed Broncos.

Canberra are entrenched in the top four having won four of their last five matches.

WARRIORS:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 Gerard Beale

3 Peta Hiku

4 Blake Ayshford

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Blake Green

8 Agnatius Paasi

9 Issac Luke

10 Leeson Ah Mau

11 Adam Blair

12 Isaiah Papali’i

13 Jazz Tevaga

14 Lachlan Burr

15 Sam Lisone

16 Bunty Afoa

17 Chanel Harris-Tavita

18 Karl Lawton

20 Josh Curran

21 Adam Pompey