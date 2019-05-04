TODAY |

Kodi Nikorima out, Chanel Harris-Tavita to start in halves for Warriors against Eels

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Kodi Nikorima has failed to recover from an ankle injury in time for the Warriors' clash with the Eels tomorrow, seeing youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita ascend into the starting side.

Nikorima, 25, injured his ankle in last week's win over the Sharks in Wellington, seeing 20-year old Harris-Tavita partner Blake Green in the halves.

Harris-Tavita has been utilised as a bench player in the past two weeks, covering multiple positions after on-field injuries.

Ken Maumalo will also return to the side, having sat out against Cronulla after a head knock against the Broncos earlier this month.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Gerard Beale, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Blake Ayshford, 5. Ken Maumalo, 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Jazz Tevaga.

Interchange (from): 14. Lachlan Burr, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Bunty Afoa, 20. Adam Keighran, 18. Adam Pompey, 21. Ligi Sao.

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans.
Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita in action against the Gold Coast Titans. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
2
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
3
The All Blacks sevens star scored this stellar try for Otago in Oamaru.
Otago run in seven tries, thrash North Otago in Ranfurly Shield defence
4
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
5
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Stephen Kearney, coach of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Stephen Kearney prepared for Parramatta return after Eels sacking
Jarryd Hayne of Fiji. HSBC World Series Sevens London at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 22/05/2016 Copyright photo: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Jarryd Hayne vows 'justice will be served' after he pleaded not guilty to rape charges
Sharks Shaun Johnson during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and Sharks at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 19th of July 2019. Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.Photosport.nz

NRL considering transfer window: 'It's got a lot of support from clubs'
Panthers James Maloney complains about the Yellow Card during their match against the Warriors. The Panthers James Maloney kicked drop goal in Golden Point time, to win 19-18, during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and the Panthers, held at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 30 June 2019. Copyright photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

James Maloney granted NRL release to join UK Super League