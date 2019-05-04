Kodi Nikorima out, Chanel Harris-Tavita to start in halves for Warriors against Eels

Kodi Nikorima has failed to recover from an ankle injury in time for the Warriors' clash with the Eels tomorrow, seeing youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita ascend into the starting side.

Nikorima, 25, injured his ankle in last week's win over the Sharks in Wellington, seeing 20-year old Harris-Tavita partner Blake Green in the halves.

Harris-Tavita has been utilised as a bench player in the past two weeks, covering multiple positions after on-field injuries.

Ken Maumalo will also return to the side, having sat out against Cronulla after a head knock against the Broncos earlier this month.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Gerard Beale, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Blake Ayshford, 5. Ken Maumalo, 17. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Jazz Tevaga.