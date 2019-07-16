TODAY |

Kodi Nikorima admits to glory-hunting against former club in draw with Broncos

AAP
More From
League
Warriors

Kodi Nikorima has admitted to NRL glory-hunting against his former club after skewing multiple field goal attempts in the Warriors' draw with the Broncos.

Kiwis Test halfback Nikorima didn't make excuses for his three missed shots during the golden-point period of the Kiwi outfit's 18-18 stalemate in Brisbane.

In fact he turned the finger of blame squarely on himself, conceding the thought of being a match-winner on his long-time home ground of Suncorp Stadium affected his execution.

Nikorima admitted it may have been prudent to let fellow-half Blake Green make at least one of the attempts.

"Looking back at it now, I think I was thinking about it too much, how good a story it would have been if I was to kick one," Nikorima told journalists.

"I do practise it a lot after training and it was one of those moments where I decided I wanted it. Maybe I should have let Greeny have a shot.

"But hey, it's not to be. Obviously the footy gods weren't on my side and we'll take the one point."

The Warriors are historically poor at landing field goals with nobody on the current roster having slotted one in the NRL.

Shaun Johnson kicked 13 for the club before leaving in the offseason for Cronulla, who the Warriors host in Friday's crucial mid-table clash in Wellington.

Johnson is in doubt with an ankle injury suffered during the Sharks' heavy loss to Melbourne.

Nikorima said he would be disappointed if robbed of the chance to face his New Zealand Test halves partner and believed Johnson would be even more gutted if ruled out.

"It's a bit unfortunate because I know when you play against your old team, you really want to win," Nikorima said.

"Obviously it's unfortunate for him but it's pretty good for us because he's a tremendous player."

Kodi Nikorima . Auckland Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Round 17 2019. Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. July 13, 2019. Copyright photo: Patrick Hamilton /Photosport.co.nz
Kodi Nikorima makes a pace against the Broncos. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Less than 24 hours after the final, the Black Caps skipper is finding the silver lining.
Despite World Cup anguish, brave Kane Williamson still able to crack jokes and smile with media
2
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
3
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'
5
Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England.
‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Queensland coach Kevin Walters

Kevin Walters says no to Gold Coast Titans coaching job
Josh Dugan of NSW reacts after his team lost during the State of Origin rugby league, game 3 decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Sharks coach defends Dugan after NRL great calls for him to retire

NSW Blues dominate Kangaroos Origin merit team
1 NEWS

Cameron Smith gets special tribute haka from Storm's Kiwi contingent after his 400th NRL game