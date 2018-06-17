 

Knights star Ponga passes Queensland Origin audition in loss to Storm

Kalyn Ponga showed he was human but still reminded Queensland coach Kevin Walters why the Maroons need him next week during Newcastle's 28-10 loss to Melbourne.

The Maroons hopeful was a positive for Newcastle as they went down to the defending premiers.
The Storm celebrated Craig Bellamy's re-signing as coach with a comfortable away victory on Sunday to stay fifth on the NRL ladder.

Flyer Josh Addo-Carr twice finished off length-of-the-field tries, while Cameron Munster also starred in his final hit out before Queensland's must-win State of Origin II clash with NSW at ANZ Stadium next Sunday.

But, with Queensland giving Billy Slater until Wednesday to overcome a hamstring strain and Walters admitting Ponga was very much in the hunt for a bench role regardless, all eyes were on the Knights fullback.

Ponga started nervously with three errant passes and endured a difficult afternoon with the boot, but still showcased the kind of x-factor Queensland might need if they are to crack NSW.

Against one of the best attacking sides in the NRL, he scored the Knights' first try when he skipped out of dummy-half and he played a significant role in their only other try as they kept with the Storm for the first 50 minutes.

In a play that has typified the 20-year-old's first full season, Ponga skipped at the line and drew defenders before he found Cory Denniss to put Ken Sio over and get the Knights back in the hunt at 14-10 down.

He finished with eight tackle busts and two line breaks, just a day before he is certain to be called into Queensland camp as a reserve or even bench utility at the very least.

But not even Ponga's brilliance could save the Knights as they completed at just 66 per cent and made more than double the amount of errors as the Storm.

Melbourne were as clinical as ever as they made just one error in the first half before they took control of the match with 14 points in the final half hour.

