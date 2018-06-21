Knights star Kalyn Ponga in doubt for State of Origin finale with hamstring injury

Days after his stunning State of Origin debut, Newcastle young gun Kalyn Ponga is in grave doubt for Queensland after breaking down with a hamstring injury in last night's NRL clash with Canterbury.



Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater Source: Getty

Queensland coach Kevin Walters was already sweating on prop Dylan Napa's availability after the Sydney Roosters firebrand went down with a knee complaint late in Friday night's loss to Melbourne.



Now Walters is keeping his fingers crossed for Ponga before unveiling his game three team on Sunday night for July 11's dead rubber in Brisbane.



In a horror sight for Walters, Knights No.1 Ponga limped from the field in the 14th minute of the Bulldogs clash and did not return after pulling up lame when he was tackled.



"He'll have a scan tomorrow. (But) any time someone is coming off after 10 minutes or so, there's always got to be concern whether they can turn themselves around quick," Knights coach Nathan Brown said.



"In saying that he played 60 minutes in Origin the other day and I didn't think he was going to do that either.



"I wouldn't rule him out but I don't know the extent of it."



Ponga - aged just 20 - made one of the memorable Origin debuts barely a week ago in Queensland's 18-14 game two loss that ensured NSW sealed their second series triumph in 13 years.



Walters said he would look to the future when he releases his game three team via the QRL website at 7pm on Sunday night but may be forced to fast track a few more players due to injury concerns.



Walters said in the aftermath of their game two loss that he was unlikely to change his halves pairing of Ben Hunt and Cameron Munster.



But looking to the future, Walters may be tempted to blood Gold Coast halfback Ash Taylor in game three and replace maligned No.7 Hunt.



St George Illawarra playmaker Hunt has come under fire for failing to exploit NSW being a man down in the final 10 minutes with the match on the line in Origin II in Sydney.



He also conceded the first Origin penalty try in 37 years.



But Munster threw his support behind embattled Queensland halves partner Hunt, arguing the Maroons were the better side in the Origin II loss.



"Ben's the best performing halfback in the comp," Munster said.



"Whoever Kevvie decides to (select), we'll see how we go.



"But I feel like Ben Hunt's our best seven."



Napa is once again racing the clock to be fit after overcoming an ankle injury to play in game two.



If unfit, Napa was expected to be replaced by Brisbane's Joe Ofahengaue but the Broncos forward missed last night's clash with Canberra due to a virus.

