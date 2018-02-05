 

Knights release star halfback Trent Hodkinson, rumoured to be headed to rival Cronulla

Trent Hodkinson has been released by Newcastle with the halfback expected to join NRL rivals Cronulla in the coming days.

Trent Hodkinson.

The Knights announced on Sunday night that Hodkinson had been released from the final year of his three-year contract just a few days after he wasn't included in a 26-man squad to play a trial against Melbourne next weekend.

Hodkinson, a former NSW State of Origin No.7 who has battled a debilitating knee injury over the last few seasons, is set to sign a one-year deal with the Sharks.

Newcastle's general manager of football, Darren Mooney, paid tribute to Hodkinson's contribution at the Knights in which he played 40 games.

"Trent has been an excellent role model for our young players," Mooney said.

"He is a well-respected teammate and contributed immensely to our community program.

"We understand Trent's decision to leave the club and we wish him and wife Chantelle all the best for the future."

