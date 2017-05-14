 

Knights power over to score with clever dummy run around set play against shell-shocked Raiders

Peter Mata'utia scored an impressive try in the 67th minute in his side’s 34-20 win over Canberra.
Team New Zealand boat out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: Man overboard - Team New Zealand crew member goes flying overboard during training session

American fighter Miocic got revenge over Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 defeating the Brazilian in the first round.

Watch: Stipe Miocic retains UFC heavyweight belt after brutal first round TKO


The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

Southee picked up figures of 2-39 with the ball as his IPL side beat Kolkata by 9 runs.

Video: Mumbai Indians finish on top of IPL ladder after edging Kolkata Knight Riders

The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The move follows increasing threats and incidents at callouts but most of the new staff won't be fully trained.

$59 million budget injection for road ambulance in 'one of the most significant developments' in NZ service history

About 10% of call outs were single crewed in 2016.

Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

White House officials said Trump's confidence in the director had been eroding for months.

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.


 
