Knights overpower Warriors at Mount Smart after strong second half surge

Relive 1 NEWS NOW’s live coverage of this afternoon’s NRL clash between the Warriors and Newcastle Knights at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

FULLTIME - WARRIORS 18 KNIGHTS 36

Patrick Herbert in action for the Warriors against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport

TWO! Kalyn Ponga has the last say with a successful penalty kick at goal as the Warriors suffer their fourth straight loss. The Knights were the better side in the final 15 minutes, showing more urgency on attack and completing their sets with solid kicks on the last tackle. Warriors tried playing hot potatoe with the ball, which handed the Knights easy possession.

Mitchell Pearce's leadership and game management was brilliant for the Knights, guiding his side to solid victory.

74 mins: WARRIORS 18 KNIGHTS 34

TRY! Kalyn Ponga seals for the Knights! Mitchell Pearce takes the ball to the line before throwing a sneaky inside pass to a charging Ponga around the Warriors' 40m line. Ponga weaves around Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and goes into score under the sticks.

Kalyn Ponga converts his own try from in front of the goal posts.

67 mins: WARRIORS 18 KNIGHTS 28

TRY! Mitchell Pearce puts in another pin-point cross field kick. Edrick Lee beats everyone to the ball and bats the ball back to his centre Hymel Hunt who goes into score down the left hand corner.

Kalyn Ponga misses his first shot at goal from the sideline.

59 mins: WARRIORS 18 KNIGHTS 24

CHARGE DOWN! Connor Watson charges down a kick by Blake Green on the Warriors' 40m line. There is no one in front of him and all he needs to do is pick up the ball and he's in for sure for a four-pointer, but he fumbles it.

55 mins: WARRIORS 18 KNIGHTS 24

TRY! The Knights break the deadlock! Sione Mata'utia runs hard at the Warriors defence and spins out of a poor tackle by Peta Hiku, he powers his way to the try-line gives his side the lead. A bad defensive set by the Warriors.

Kalyn Ponga is online with his conversion attempt.

51 mins: WARRIORS 18 KNIGHTS 18

TRY! The Warriors shift the ball to the left, they spot an overlap and Warriors left edge click into gear. Tohu Harris passes the ball to Peta Hiku who gets a quick offload to Ken Maumalo and Maumalo is in for his second try of the match.

Chanel Harris-Tavita nails his kick at goal from the the sideline with the ball hitting the right post before going over.

45 mins: WARRIORS 12 KNIGHTS 18

TWO! Adam Blair is penalised for taking too long to roll out of a tackle on Mitchell Pearce. Looked like Pearce might have had a grip on Blair's leg but the officials award the penalty for the Knights.

Kalyn Ponga keeps his 100 per cent record with the boot, nailing a straight forward penalty kick at goal to extend his side's lead.

44 mins: WARRIORS 12 KNIGHTS 16

GOAL LINE DROPOUT! Kalyn Ponga puts in a clever grubber on the last and the ball sits up inside the Warriors' in-goal. Gerard Beale is forced to play at the ball and he can't get out of the in-goal.

40 mins: WARRIORS 12 KNIGHTS 16

And we are back underway! Warriors centre Patrick Herbet gets things started with kick-off towards the Knights which lands just inside the visitors' 20m line.

HALFTIME - WARRIORS 12 KNIGHTS 16

A mixed performance from both side's in the first spell. Both teams are guilty of poor discipline, giving away far too many penalties. Not much seperating the Knights and the Warriors at Mount Smart. Each side has scored two tries each with Kalyn Ponga's two successful penalty kicks at goal giving the Knights a four-point lead at the break.

39 mins: WARRIORS 12 KNIGHTS 16

The Warriors decide to run it on the last from halfway and Peta Hiku finds himself in a bit of space. He just needs to put in a grubber to give Ken Maumalo a chance for a four pointer but Hiku is tackled on the 30m line.

33 mins: WARRIORS 12 KNIGHTS 16

TRY! Blake Green puts in a pin-point cross field kick on the last which Peta Hiku bats back to Tohu Harris, Harris sees Ken Maumalo by himself on the left edge. Harris throws a wobbly pass to Maumalo who dives over to score a crucial try for the Warriors just before the break.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is on target with his conversion attempt from the sideline.

29 mins: WARRIORS 6 KNIGHTS 16

TWO! The Warriors are penalised for an offside play and Knights star Kalyn Ponga extends the visitors lead with a successful penalty kick at goal.

22 mins: WARRIORS 6 KNIGHTS 14

PENALTY! Warriors are lucky to get a penalty after struggling to get out of their own red zone. Knights prop David Klemmer is penalised for slowing down the play of the ball by Warriors centre Peta Hiku.

19 mins: WARRIORS 6 KNIGHTS 14

TRY! Knights half Mitchell Pearce puts in a towering bomb on the Warriors' 40m and his winger Shaun Kenny-Dowall snatches the ball out of the air from Warriors winger Ken Maumalo who contests for the ball.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Blake Green of the Warriors speaks to the referee Matt Noyen during their NRL match against the Wests Tigers. Source: Getty

Kalyn Ponga makes no mistake with his kick at goal.

16 mins: WARRIORS 6 KNIGHTS 8

GOAL-LINE DROPOUT! The Warriors march their way up field and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck kicks early on tackle four. He grubbers the ball into the Knights' in-goal and Kayln Ponga is forced to play at it and he can't get out. Ponga is tackled over the dead ball line by Patrick Herbet.

11 mins: WARRIORS 6 KNIGHTS 8

TRY! After back-to-back penalties the Warriors are over! Blake Green throws a backdoor pass to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who glides across the field. He throws a double pump before passing the ball to Patrick Herbet who dives over for his try in the NRL. An excellent play by the Warriors.

Chanel Harris-Tavita slots his conversion from the sideline with the ball curling through the uprights from left to right.

6 mins: WARRIORS 0 KNIGHTS 8

TRY! The Knights strike first! Newcastle star Mitchell Pearce takes on the Warriors defensive line, he steps off his left and spins out of a tackle attempt by Agnatius Passi before diving over for the first try of the match.

Kalyn Ponga is online with his conversion attempt at goal.

3 mins: WARRIORS 0 KNIGHTS 2

TWO! The Knights have a solid first set and end up in the Warriors 10. Mitchell Pearce puts in an average cross-field bomb on the last and Warriors winger Ken Maumalo climbs above everyone to make the catch.

Referee blows a penalty for the Knights, ruling the Warriors took out Sione Mata'utia as he went for the ball. Kalyn Ponga steps up and nails his penalty kick at goal and Newcastle have the lead.

WARRIORS 0 KNIGHTS 0

KICK-OFF! And we are underway! Danny Levi gets things started kicking deep towards the Warriors.

PRE-MATCH:

The Warriors welcome back their stars Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Blake Green from injury for their clash with the Knights this afternoon.

Melbourne Storm were taken by surprise last week when an injury hit Warriors side almost came up with an upset, but the Storm edged the New Zealand side 13-12.

Patrick Herbet holds onto his spot in the No.4 jersey after an impressive outing against the Storm last week and partners up with Peta Hiku in the centres.

Adam Blair moves to the bench with Tohu Harris returning to his preferred second row position after playing in the halves last week.

Hayze Perham and Tevita Satae have been promoted from reserve grade and make their way on the Warriors’ interchange bench.

TEAM:

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 17 Gerard Beale, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Patrick Herbet, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Blake Green, 8 Agnatius Paasi, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Lachlan Burr.

Interchange: 14 Nathaniel Roache, 15 Adam Blair, 18 Hayze Perham, 23 Chris Satae.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Edrick Lee, 3 Hymel Hunt, 14 Sione Mata’utia. 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Mitchell Pearce, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Tim Glasby.