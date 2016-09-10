 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Knee brace-wearing Kiwis star a blow for Titans ahead of NRL Nines

share

Source:

AAP

Gold Coast will monitor the knee of key recruit Kevin Proctor after an injury during training.

Melbourne Storm's Kevin Proctor hits it up during the NRL play-off against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Source: Getty

Proctor was hobbling around the Titans' club headquarters yesterday in a knee brace, however coach Neil Henry was confident there were no serious concerns.

"He got clipped at training (on Monday)," Henry said.

"It's not a serious injury, it's not anything like an ACL that requires any surgery but he's got some kind of strain or tear."

Proctor only arrived at the Titans last week after returning late last year from New Zealand's Four Nations campaign.

He will form an important part of the Titans' development in 2017, as they look to build the club around him, Jarryd Hayne and young halves Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey.

Gold Coast begin their pre-season games at the Auckland Nines on February 4 and 5, before taking on the Warriors in Auckland a fortnight later, ahead of their round-one home clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Henry said it was too early to say how much of the pre-season Proctor would miss.

"The knee brace is precautionary," Henry said.

"At the moment, he's got a bit of a knee problem so we will wait for that and assess it.

"He's certainly off his legs at the moment until we get a look at him."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:09
1
The 28-year-old first five says the deal with Montpellier was a real opportunity to go away and experience something different.

Aaron Cruden eyeing Lions Tour swansong despite ABs departure: 'I'll be working my butt off to make sure that happens'

00:48
2
Christchurch-born Heiden Bedwell-Curtis never thought he'd be back in Crusaders country after plying his trade with Manawatu.

New Crusaders flanker still in disbelief at Super call-up

00:30
3
The Swiss 17th seed took apart American Noah Rubin to move on to third round.

Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

00:22
4
McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.

Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

00:43
5
The cricketers took time out from their preparations for the second Test against Bangladesh to work with the country’s future stars of the game.

Video: Black Caps get amongst it with fun drills for admiring youngsters at fundraising event in Christchurch

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ