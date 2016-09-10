Knee brace-wearing Kiwis star a blow for Titans ahead of NRL Nines

Gold Coast will monitor the knee of key recruit Kevin Proctor after an injury during training.

Melbourne Storm's Kevin Proctor hits it up during the NRL play-off against the North Queensland Cowboys. Source: Getty

Proctor was hobbling around the Titans' club headquarters yesterday in a knee brace, however coach Neil Henry was confident there were no serious concerns.

"He got clipped at training (on Monday)," Henry said.

"It's not a serious injury, it's not anything like an ACL that requires any surgery but he's got some kind of strain or tear."

Proctor only arrived at the Titans last week after returning late last year from New Zealand's Four Nations campaign.

He will form an important part of the Titans' development in 2017, as they look to build the club around him, Jarryd Hayne and young halves Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey.

Gold Coast begin their pre-season games at the Auckland Nines on February 4 and 5, before taking on the Warriors in Auckland a fortnight later, ahead of their round-one home clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Henry said it was too early to say how much of the pre-season Proctor would miss.

"The knee brace is precautionary," Henry said.

"At the moment, he's got a bit of a knee problem so we will wait for that and assess it.