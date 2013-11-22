Kiwis winger Jason Nightingale announces retirement from rugby league

Kiwi Ferns captain Laura Mariu has been appointed as skipper of the Warriors' women's side, ahead of the inaugural NRL women's premiership next month.

Mariu, 37, made her Kiwi Ferns debut in 2000, having played at five women's Rugby League World Cups.

Her achievements and contribution to the women's game in New Zealand saw Mariu made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year's Queen's Birthday honours.

"It was a pleasure asking her to take the role with the first Warriors team in this inaugural NRL women's premiership," coach Luisa Avaiki said.

"Laura's our most-decorated women's player who has consistently achieved the highest honours in the game.

"She's very capable, has served rugby league in this country with distinction and was always going to be the best choice for our team.

"She's a dedicated, loyal and genuine team-mate who is well respected by her peers. She leads by example and demonstrates sound leadership in her playing ability, too."