Kiwis wing Jamayne Isaako pens emotional tribute to dad following death - 'You don't have to suffer anymore'

"Heartbroken" Kiwis and Broncos wing Jamayne Isaako has penned an emotional tribute to his biggest fan, his father Taai, after his death following a battle with brain cancer.

Jamayne Isaako with his dad Taai Isaako after the Kiwis' win over Great Britain in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

Isaako took to social media to confirm his father's death, writing at length about the legacy he left behind alongside a pair of photos of the duo standing in the stands after matches for the Kiwis and Broncos.

"My heart is broken," the 24-year-old wrote.

"You are my rock and my hero! No words can express how much this hurts and how I’d give anything to hear your voice once more but Gods army gained another brave and lionhearted soldier today and I know you’ll always be looking down over us."

Isaako's father was diagnosed in March last year after collapsing at work and soon after his son was supporting him throughout his journey. He even took time out after Kiwis practices in Christchurch last November to be at his bedside in hospital for chemotherapy.

"Getting to be able to come back home to Christchurch and play in front of him is huge for me," Isaako told 1 NEWS at the time.

"That'll be a huge motivation for myself this weekend."

Isaako went on to play a starring role for the Kiwis in their 23-8 win over Great Britain, kicking five goals and slotting a field goal in the Test.

Isaako took the stands soon after for a photo with his father to remember the proud moment - it was one of the images the wing shared on his Instagram today.

"You put up one hell of a fight and fought right to the very end despite what anyone said or thought and now you don’t have to suffer anymore pain," Isaako wrote today.

"Couldn’t have asked for a more loving and caring father I’m so honoured to have called you my dad. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Till we meet again."