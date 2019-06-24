Kiwis veteran Paul Whatuira reveals what helped him overcome mental health struggles

Former Warriors and Kiwis centre Paul Whatuira has come forward and shared his experiences of going through mental struggles during and after his professional rugby league career.

The 37-year-old spoke to Te Karere about struggling to cope with life while playing league in the UK.

"I went through my mental health issues when I was playing in the Super League in 2008," said Whatuira.

"For me it was being away from family and would have negative thoughts and think negatively.

"I was away from family and I suffered from psychosis, went seven nights without no sleep. That’s when I ended up in a psychiatric hospital."

Whatuira, who represented the Warriors, Storm and Panthers in the NRL has played over 100 first grade games.

He said reconnecting with friends and family is what helped him get over his mental health problems.

"The way I found my wellbeing and health was to reconnect with family and friends."

Whatuira said the NRL has drastically improved in helping players who struggle with mental illness.

"It has improved since I was a player."

He has appeared in a documentary called In My Mind where he talks about his mental struggles as professional athlete.